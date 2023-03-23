Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile has entered the transfer portal following his first season under coach Porter Moser in Norman, a team official confirmed to the Tulsa World late Thursday afternoon.

News of Bamisile's exit was first reported by On3's Jamie Shaw. Bamisile marks the Sooners' the fourth portal departure of the offseason.

Bamisile averaged 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game in 2022-23 but never captured the promise his arrival signaled when the 6-foot-4 guard committed to OU from George Washington last spring. Among the Sooners' non-freshmen in Moser's second season, only C.J. Noland — who entered the transfer portal earlier this month — played fewer minutes than Bamisile.

For Bamisile, who began his college career at Virginia Tech in 2020 before transferring following his freshman season, OU represented a third stop in the college ranks. Bamisile required an NCAA transfer waiver in order to gain immediate eligibility in 2022-23.

Should he find a new program through the transfer portal — his fourth school in four years — Bamisile's path to immediate eligibility as a third-time transfer is unclear.

Bamsile follows Benny Schroder, Noland and Bijan Cortes among the Sooners to enter the transfer portal since the close of OU's 2022-23 season.