Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland will enter the transfer portal following his second season with the Sooners, according to multiple reports Tuesday afternoon.

Noland averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 points per game in Year 2. His exit was first reported by 247Sports' Travis Branham and later confirmed by Bob Przybylo of SoonerScoop.com. He is the second OU player to enter the portal this week joining freshman guard Benny Schröder.

Noland leaves Norman after seeing his role progressively diminish under coach Porter Moser in his sophomore season.

After starting OU's initial eight games in 2022-23, Noland fell out of the starting five in favor of freshman Milos Uzan in early December and appeared off the bench in 18 of the Sooners' remaining 24 contests. The 6-foot-2 guard played more than 10 minutes in a game only once after Feb. 1.

Noland did not feature in OU's final four games including the Sooners' 57-49 Big 12 Tournament defeat to Oklahoma State on March 8.

Noland's disappotining second year followed a bright start under Moser in 2021-22.

A Lon Kruger-era recruit, Noland carved a role in Moser's debut season when he tallied 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest in 33 games and landed a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman team. In a season-high 24 minutes on Jan. 1, 2022, Noland poured in a season-best 10 points with three rebounds and a pair of steals in a 71-69 win over Kansas State.

The flashes he showed in 2021-22 had Noland slated as a critical piece of Moser's second team in Norman. Instead, that season ends with Noland headed to the portal seeking opportunity elsewhere in 2023-24.