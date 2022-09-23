Sooners' ground game looks to keep momentum heading into Big 12 opener

NORMAN — Eric Gray is finding his offensive groove at a good time for Oklahoma’s offense.

Gray is anchoring an OU rushing attack that’s coming off a strong performance at Nebraska last week. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per carry, which ranks sixth nationally. Gray is also averaging 95.3 rushing yards per contest.

“I think it just comes back to starting over every week, putting the past games behind and just continuing to work,” Gray said. “Coach talks about all the time, ‘We’ve got to have a windshield mentality.’ That’s what I’ve done. I think my work from the summer, winter, coming into it led to it, as well as my offensive line playing really well.”

Oklahoma will host Kansas State in the Big 12 opener on Saturday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

No. 6 OU (3-0) will be challenged by a Wildcats defense that’s been stingy this season. Just like the Sooners, K-State hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 17 points in the first three games.

“Yeah, they're super talented and really good at what they do,” Dillon Gabriel said. “Just cause a lot of trouble to the teams they've played so far. We know that we'll get their best, and they're a really talented team. We've got to really come prepared.”

Oklahoma is averaging 235 rushing yards per game. Gray rushed for 102 yards against UTEP, 71 against Kent State and 113 at Nebraska.

Gray hasn’t just shown authority on the field. He’s maintained his leadership off the field as well.

“He’s worked the right way. That’s what’s given him such a great voice inside our locker room. But then now he’s had some really good production.

“I think the best thing was just him being able to get into space and win his one-on-ones. He did a great job at the second and third level at winning.”

“But again Eric’s been a pro. And he’s been incredibly consistent on and off the field since we’ve gotten here. And to me it’s a credit to who he is inside and out.”

Gray has had four of the Sooners’ eight run plays that have amassed 20-plus yards. The longest run was Gabriel’s 61-yard score against Nebraska.

Marcus Major leads Oklahoma with four rushing touchdowns.