Sooners' Grinch says he is more frustrated with himself than his defense

Against Kansas State it allowed an offense that had been fairly pedestrian in the season’s first month convert 8-of-15 third-down attempts and 4-of-5 fourth downs. All defenses are ultimately designed to keep offenses from moving the chains. The Sooners are struggling there. They already have allowed 12 fourth-down conversions this season.

Now OU is getting ready to face the Longhorns in a game that tends to create more hypertension than salt.

The defensive scheme won’t be overhauled. It has a proven track record and is not at fault. Who Grinch and OU’s defensive staff allows employs in it may. When asked on Tuesday if he was using too many players and rotating too much, Grinch noted no players protested when they substituted out at Kansas State.

“Our biggest issue as a defensive coaching staff, and specifically with me, is maybe you have too much trust — trust that if we rotate you in, you are going to play at an elite level. Trust that you are going to show up on a Tuesday with Saturday in mind as opposed to just check the box and get through it,” Grinch said.