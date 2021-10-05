Sooners' Grinch says he is more frustrated with himself than his defense

NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch admits early Tuesday afternoon isn’t the ideal time to meet with reporters. The Sooners have typically exited the practice field less than an hour earlier. His mind is on everything that just transpired.
However, on this Tuesday Grinch was calmer than he was when he last appeared at a media gathering. That was on Saturday following the Sooners’ 37-31 victory at Kansas State. Grinch didn’t seem to mind if his unit came back home with him following that one.
The OU defensive coordinator didn’t put any players in the crosshairs on Tuesday. He blamed himself and the defensive staff.
“What it comes down to is being better coaches; as you voice frustration, you do the mirror test,” he said. “We practice something for 10 months, we are unable to perform it on Tuesday. We get the correction on Tuesday and we’re unable to do it on Saturday. Who’s fault is that? The fault rests on the coach. A lot of that frustration comes back to us as coaches and our inability to, in some cases, make it more important whether it’s specific to technique or an individual guy or collectively in overall preparation.”
The sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 1-0 Big 12) face No. 21 Texas (4-1, 1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The game is known for violent momentum swings. OU’s defense since the start of the season has risen and fallen in the same manner. It has been dominant at times. In others, nearly non-existent.
Against Kansas State it allowed an offense that had been fairly pedestrian in the season’s first month convert 8-of-15 third-down attempts and 4-of-5 fourth downs. All defenses are ultimately designed to keep offenses from moving the chains. The Sooners are struggling there. They already have allowed 12 fourth-down conversions this season.
Now OU is getting ready to face the Longhorns in a game that tends to create more hypertension than salt.
The defensive scheme won’t be overhauled. It has a proven track record and is not at fault. Who Grinch and OU’s defensive staff allows employs in it may. When asked on Tuesday if he was using too many players and rotating too much, Grinch noted no players protested when they substituted out at Kansas State.
“Our biggest issue as a defensive coaching staff, and specifically with me, is maybe you have too much trust — trust that if we rotate you in, you are going to play at an elite level. Trust that you are going to show up on a Tuesday with Saturday in mind as opposed to just check the box and get through it,” Grinch said.
"One of the things we’ve talked to the guys about — people use the word process. Process is behavior. It’s your behavior. It’s the sum of all of our behaviors over the course of the week. Everybody has a Tuesday practice. It’s cool to say culture and it’s cool to say process, but your process is what you do — it’s your actions and your behaviors. And who drives behaviors? It’s coaches. My frustration was a frustration to myself.”
The Sooners seem to be at a crossroads. They are undefeated, still adequately positioned for a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth. But their defensive coordinator looks at his unit like a father eyes his son after seeing a report card with straight Cs when As are possible.
Grinch is disappointed. He's discouraged because there seems to be a barrier preventing this defense from reaching its potential.
What happens in the Cotton Bowl will show whether that means anything to his players.