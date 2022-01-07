 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooners getting little time to relax during Saturday's visit from No. 11 Iowa State
Oklahoma Men’s basketball

Sooners getting little time to relax during Saturday's visit from No. 11 Iowa State

Jordan Goldwire backing down an Arkansas defender

Oklahoma’s Jordan Goldwire is averaging a career-high 9.9 points per game this season.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Jan. 7, 2022 video. Sooners will host No. 11 Cyclones after falling to No. 1 Baylor earlier this week. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

No. 11 Iowa State at Oklahoma

5 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPNU; KTBZ-1430

Records: Iowa State 13-1, 1-1 Big 12; Oklahoma 11-3, 1-1

Three storylines

Bouncing back: For just the third time, the Sooners will try to rebound from a loss. After Oklahoma fell to Utah State, the squad picked up three straight games. After losing to Butler, OU captured four straight wins.

OU is coming off an 84-74 loss at No. 1 Baylor.

“We just talked about it — you can’t have a loss go in vain. Why did you lose? Came off of Utah State, we were all miserable. We watched a couple things, we came back and bounced back and won at Central Florida and Florida. Two really good wins. Then we lost to Butler and then we responded by a win against Arkansas and a couple more wins at home. We’ve got to do the same thing,” OU coach Porter Moser said.

“This league is night in, night out. We’re going to have setbacks. You’ve got to respond, you’ve got to get better.”

Pesky defense: Iowa State owns one of the nation’s top defenses. The Cyclones are allowing only 56.9 points per game. Nine of ISU’s 14 opponents have scored 64 or fewer points.

“They put tremendous ball pressure … they make every catch hard. You have to fundamentally set up your catches, set up your handoffs. You have to fundamentally know how to attack a ball screen,” Moser said. “They are elite. There’s a reason why they are 13-1 and 11th in the country. Their only loss is by four to the No. 1 team in the country. There’s a reason why. They play so hard.”

Producing points: Jordan Goldwire, a transfer point guard from Duke, moved to Oklahoma so he could work on his offense. It’s worked. He averaged 5.8 points per game last season for the Blue Devils. This year he is getting 9.9 points per game.

Does he feel like other aspects of his game have drifted away with his focus being on attacking offensively more? He said no.

“It hasn’t been too much of a challenge just because I have the ball in my hands more. I’m kind of looking to create and just take what the defense gives me,” Goldwire said. “It hasn’t been too difficult adjusting, but I’ve been having the ball in my hands more and I’m just getting used to that. My turnovers are up a little bit more than I’m used to, so I’m just trying to take care of the ball better, get my teammates shots, attack and take what the defense gives me.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

