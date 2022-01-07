Sooners getting little time to relax during Saturday's visit from No. 11 Iowa State

No. 11 Iowa State at Oklahoma
5 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ESPNU; KTBZ-1430
Records: Iowa State 13-1, 1-1 Big 12; Oklahoma 11-3, 1-1
Three storylines
Bouncing back: For just the third time, the Sooners will try to rebound from a loss. After Oklahoma fell to Utah State, the squad picked up three straight games. After losing to Butler, OU captured four straight wins.
OU is coming off an 84-74 loss at No. 1 Baylor.
“We just talked about it — you can’t have a loss go in vain. Why did you lose? Came off of Utah State, we were all miserable. We watched a couple things, we came back and bounced back and won at Central Florida and Florida. Two really good wins. Then we lost to Butler and then we responded by a win against Arkansas and a couple more wins at home. We’ve got to do the same thing,” OU coach Porter Moser said.
“This league is night in, night out. We’re going to have setbacks. You’ve got to respond, you’ve got to get better.”
Pesky defense: Iowa State owns one of the nation’s top defenses. The Cyclones are allowing only 56.9 points per game. Nine of ISU’s 14 opponents have scored 64 or fewer points.
“They put tremendous ball pressure … they make every catch hard. You have to fundamentally set up your catches, set up your handoffs. You have to fundamentally know how to attack a ball screen,” Moser said. “They are elite. There’s a reason why they are 13-1 and 11th in the country. Their only loss is by four to the No. 1 team in the country. There’s a reason why. They play so hard.”
Producing points: Jordan Goldwire, a transfer point guard from Duke, moved to Oklahoma so he could work on his offense. It’s worked. He averaged 5.8 points per game last season for the Blue Devils. This year he is getting 9.9 points per game.
Does he feel like other aspects of his game have drifted away with his focus being on attacking offensively more? He said no.
“It hasn’t been too much of a challenge just because I have the ball in my hands more. I’m kind of looking to create and just take what the defense gives me,” Goldwire said. “It hasn’t been too difficult adjusting, but I’ve been having the ball in my hands more and I’m just getting used to that. My turnovers are up a little bit more than I’m used to, so I’m just trying to take care of the ball better, get my teammates shots, attack and take what the defense gives me.”
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World