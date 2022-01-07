Sooners getting little time to relax during Saturday's visit from No. 11 Iowa State

“They put tremendous ball pressure … they make every catch hard. You have to fundamentally set up your catches, set up your handoffs. You have to fundamentally know how to attack a ball screen,” Moser said. “They are elite. There’s a reason why they are 13-1 and 11th in the country. Their only loss is by four to the No. 1 team in the country. There’s a reason why. They play so hard.”

Producing points: Jordan Goldwire, a transfer point guard from Duke, moved to Oklahoma so he could work on his offense. It’s worked. He averaged 5.8 points per game last season for the Blue Devils. This year he is getting 9.9 points per game.

Does he feel like other aspects of his game have drifted away with his focus being on attacking offensively more? He said no.

“It hasn’t been too much of a challenge just because I have the ball in my hands more. I’m kind of looking to create and just take what the defense gives me,” Goldwire said. “It hasn’t been too difficult adjusting, but I’ve been having the ball in my hands more and I’m just getting used to that. My turnovers are up a little bit more than I’m used to, so I’m just trying to take care of the ball better, get my teammates shots, attack and take what the defense gives me.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

