Sooners get weekend off before Monday's home softball game against Minnesota

Looking ahead: The Sooners have a rare weekend off before hosting Minnesota in a nonconference game on Monday. Game time is 5 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field. The contest will be broadcast by Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Looking back: Oklahoma went 5-0 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with five-inning wins against CSU Fullerton, Long Beach State and Arizona. The team also managed a comeback 9-8, 10-inning win over Tennessee and a 2-1 triumph over Utah to complete the weekend in Palm Springs, California.

Notable: Jocelyn Alo, who is still searching for an NCAA-record 96th career home run, has walked 15 times this season, which is third-most in the country. … Jana Johns is coming off a solid weekend. The senior hit four home runs in five games and ended with nine RBIs, including a two-homer game against Tennessee, to earn Big 12 player of the week honors. … Jordy Bahl continues to impress in her freshman season. She struck out 31 batters last weekend and had a perfect game against Fullerton.