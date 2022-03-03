 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA SOFTBALL

Sooners get weekend off before Monday's home softball game against Minnesota

Jana Johns rounds the bases after hitting a home run

Oklahoma's Jana Johns, the reigning Big 12 player of the week, blasted four home runs last weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Record: 15-0

Looking ahead: The Sooners have a rare weekend off before hosting Minnesota in a nonconference game on Monday. Game time is 5 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field. The contest will be broadcast by Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Looking back: Oklahoma went 5-0 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with five-inning wins against CSU Fullerton, Long Beach State and Arizona. The team also managed a comeback 9-8, 10-inning win over Tennessee and a 2-1 triumph over Utah to complete the weekend in Palm Springs, California.

Notable: Jocelyn Alo, who is still searching for an NCAA-record 96th career home run, has walked 15 times this season, which is third-most in the country. … Jana Johns is coming off a solid weekend. The senior hit four home runs in five games and ended with nine RBIs, including a two-homer game against Tennessee, to earn Big 12 player of the week honors. … Jordy Bahl continues to impress in her freshman season. She struck out 31 batters last weekend and had a perfect game against Fullerton.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

