Sooners get late stops, outlast West Virginia for second Big 12 victory of 2023

NORMAN — There were elements that distinguished Oklahoma’s 77-76 win over West Virginia from the Sooners’ other recent Big 12 contests; factors that converted the Mountaineers latest visit to Lloyd Noble Center into OU’s second league win of the season.

Among them: 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists from freshman guard Milos Uzan. Tanner Groves’ lowest foul count in Big 12 play. The Sooners’ 55.6% field goal percentage, the program’s best in a conference game in two seasons under coach Porter Moser. Nine individual OU scorers, the Sooners’ most in a league game in 2023.

Yet for all the distinctions, the sequence that played out in the final five minutes would have been familiar to Moser, OU and the fans who packed in for the 11 a.m. tipoff. An Oklahoma lead that grew as large as nine after halftime dwindled to zero when West Virginia’s Tre Mitchell hit a game-tying free throw with 1:43 remaining, part of a 12-6 run over 5:05 to level the game, 70-70.

Late defensive lapses against Texas, Iowa State and Kansas defined OU's early conference losses. On Saturday, a pair of late stops and free throws in the final minute via Jalen Hill, Tanner Groves and Grant Sherfield were two more distinguishing factors in a needed Sooners victory.

Minutes after, Moser exhaled on the way into his postgame press conference.

“I thought we played better with stops down the stretch,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not one thing. Sometimes it’s just you gotta find a way.”

Indeed, OU (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) found a way Saturday afternoon, outlasting a Mountaineers team (10-7, 0-5) that remains winless in conference play. If there was a soft spot on the Sooners’ Big 12 slate, it was West Virginia’s 11th all-time trip to Norman and OU took advantage with help from all over.

While Uzan again oozed with confidence against another physical Big 12 opponent, Sherfield joined him in the backcourt with a game-high 22 points on 5-of-15 shooting, five assists and four rebounds. Hill added 14 points with six rebounds to his count. And it was a pair of C.J. Noland 3-pointers that powered the Sooners’ 15 bench points.

Mitchell led four West Virginia scorers in double figures with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Tanner Groves’ eight points came on only two field goal attempts, a pair of 3-pointers that grew OU’s lead to 47-39 with 15:01 remaining.

“We need Tanner to score,” Moser said. “We don't need him taking two shots. But I thought it was great for him to see it go in.”

Uzan led all Sooners with a career-high 38 minutes played and stewarded much of what went well for OU in the first half.

The first-year guard’s running lay-in supplied the Sooners’ first point of the game 1:05 into the action and he assisted on Hill’s transition score minutes later that handed OU an early 9-5. Later in the half, Uzan powered a solo 5-0 run with a 3-pointer followed by a nifty, left-handed finish on the next possession.

By the time the Sooners entered the locker room up 31-29, Uzan had tallied seven points, six rebounds and three assists.

“My teammates — they got confidence in me so I gotta produce, honestly,” he said. “I’m playing a lot of minutes — 30-plus minutes a game. I’ve got to do something out there. … I’ve worked on my game and it’s showing.”

The first half Saturday also featured history. Moser's technical foul following a charge called on Tanner Groves marked his first since arriving at OU in 2021.

Mountaineers guard Erik Stevenson and coach Bob Huggins received technicals later in the game.

“I don’t love getting technicals,” Moser said. “It’s not who I am. It happened. Like my assistants told me, ‘Porter move on.’ And that’s what we had to do. It was good advice.”

Groves’ consecutive 3-pointers gave OU separation early in the second half and the Sooners led 52-43 with 12:25 remaining following a jumper from Bijan Cortes (two points in seven minutes).

But while OU led by seven as late as the 7:38 mark, the Sooners never pulled away from West Virginia. Six points from Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. on a 10-3 West Virginia run cut the advantage to 66-65 with 4:34 to go and the contest was level three-plus minutes later on Mitchell’s game-tying free throw.

The Mountaineers’ surge had the makings of another rerun of the Sooners’ late stumbles in Big 12 play. Instead, with defensive stops courtesy of Hill and Noland, OU saw out a critical win.

Days after slipping late at Kansas, the Sooners held strong Saturday.

“What’s hard in this league is to get beat down a little bit. You can’t stay down. You’ve got to come back.”

OKLAHOMA 77, WEST VIRGINIA 76

West Virginia;29;47;—;76

Oklahoma;31;46;—;77

WEST VIRGINIA (10-7): Bell 3-6 0-2 6, Matthews 5-10 0-0 11, Mitchell 7-8 1-4 16, Ke.Johnson 4-7 4-4 13, Stevenson 3-8 3-4 9, Toussaint 6-9 0-2 14, Ko.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Wague 1-1 0-0 2, Suemnick 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 8-16 76.

OKLAHOMA (11-6): J.Groves 3-6 0-0 7, Hill 5-5 4-4 14, T.Groves 2-2 2-2 8, Sherfield 5-15 9-11 22, Uzan 5-7 0-2 11, Noland 2-5 0-0 6, Godwin 2-2 1-4 5, Cortes 1-2 0-0 2, Oweh 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-45 18-25 77.

3-Point Goals: West Virginia 6-13 (Toussaint 2-3, Mitchell 1-1, Wilson 1-1, Ke.Johnson 1-2, Matthews 1-2, Stevenson 0-4), Oklahoma 9-20 (Sherfield 3-8, T.Groves 2-2, Noland 2-5, J.Groves 1-2, Uzan 1-3). Fouled Out: Toussaint. Rebounds: West Virginia 19 (Bell 6), Oklahoma 27 (Uzan 9). Assists: West Virginia 8 (Mitchell, Stevenson 3), Oklahoma 14 (Sherfield, Uzan 5). Total Fouls: West Virginia 20, Oklahoma 15. A: 7,756.