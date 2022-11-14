 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooners get 6:30 p.m. kickoff for regular season finale at Texas Tech on Nov. 26

Oklahoma West Virginia football (copy)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands the ball off to running back Eric Gray (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

NORMAN — Oklahoma will close the 2022 regular season under the lights in Lubbock, Texas.

The Sooners’ regular season finale at Texas Tech will kick off at 6:30 p.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 26, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday morning. The Week 13 matchup will be broadcast on FS1.

Still seeking bowl eligibility with two games remaining, the survival of Sooners’ 23-year bowl appearance streak — the second-longest such run in the nation — could come down to the post-Thanksgiving trip to face the Red Raiders.

OU’s latest visit to the Texas Tech will mark its fourth consecutive night kickoff in Lubbock dating back to 2016. The Sooners hold a 10-game win streak over the Red Raiders and own a 26-3 advantage in the all-time series between the schools.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

