Sooners get 6:30 p.m. kickoff for regular season finale at Texas Tech on Nov. 26

NORMAN — Oklahoma will close the 2022 regular season under the lights in Lubbock, Texas.

The Sooners’ regular season finale at Texas Tech will kick off at 6:30 p.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 26, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday morning. The Week 13 matchup will be broadcast on FS1.

Kick times and TV networks for the #Big12FB games on 11/25 & 11/26 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tw7gQCUUyH — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 14, 2022

Still seeking bowl eligibility with two games remaining, the survival of Sooners’ 23-year bowl appearance streak — the second-longest such run in the nation — could come down to the post-Thanksgiving trip to face the Red Raiders.

OU’s latest visit to the Texas Tech will mark its fourth consecutive night kickoff in Lubbock dating back to 2016. The Sooners hold a 10-game win streak over the Red Raiders and own a 26-3 advantage in the all-time series between the schools.