Sooners gain 2023 verbal pledge from NEO cornerback

Oklahoma gained another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.

Kendel Dolby, a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback who has spent the past two seasons at Northeastern A&M, announced his pledge to play for the Sooners.

Dolby took a visit to Norman during Bedlam weekend, which left an impression. He had also received multiple scholarship offers from schools including Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Missouri and Kansas.

Dolby, a junior college All-American, chose to attend NEO after graduating from Springfield (Ohio) High School.

Dolby is the 23rd member of the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class.

