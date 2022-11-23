Sooners gain 2023 verbal pledge from NEO cornerback

Oklahoma gained another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.
Kendel Dolby, a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback who has spent the past two seasons at Northeastern A&M, announced his pledge to play for the Sooners.
Dolby took a visit to Norman during Bedlam weekend, which left an impression. He had also received multiple scholarship offers from schools including Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Missouri and Kansas.
Dolby, a junior college All-American, chose to attend NEO after graduating from Springfield (Ohio) High School.
Dolby is the 23rd member of the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class.