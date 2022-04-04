Sooners freshman guard Alston Mason enters transfer portal

Oklahoma guard Alston Mason announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday afternoon after one season with the Sooners. Alston, a former three-recruit from Overland Park, Kans., is the first player from OU’s men’s basketball program to head to the portal this offseason.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Moser and the Oklahoma coaching staff for allowing me to be a part of this great team,” Mason wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I have enjoyed my time at OU meeting amazing people. I want to thank Sooner nation for being so welcoming. However, I will be entering the transfer portal and reopening my recruitment.”

Mason’s move comes less than a year after he committed to OU and became the first high school signee of the Porter Moser era on April 13, 2021.

Mason joined the Sooners for the 2021-22 season, but the 6-foot-1 saw little of the court in his debut season at Lloyd Noble Center. While fellow freshmen players C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes carved out roles and averaged double-digit minutes, he appeared in only 18 games, averaging 6.1 minutes and 1.4 points per game on 27.3% shooting.

Noland, along with upperclassmen Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless, are expected back for 2022-23. Leading scorer Umoja Gibson intends “explore professional opportunities with the option to return to school,” this offseason, as reported by Jon Rothstein on March 28.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.