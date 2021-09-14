Sooners focused on 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers, not the Game of the Century

To a group of 18- to 22-year-olds, that could seem like sitting through a discussion on Athens vs. Sparta. There’s an upper-level course available if one wants to take it.

“We talked a lot about, again, just the importance to our former players, people that were a part of that rivalry, and if it's important to those people, it's important to us,” Riley said. “So, that was a good educational piece for all of us.”

But the educational ethos at the Switzer Center is centered on getting players to lock in on the immediate tasks. The third-ranked Sooners (2-0) face the Cornhuskers (2-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Owen Field.

It might be the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century, but the framework has greatly changed. The Sooners, seemingly, returned to form in last Saturday’s 76-0 victory over Western Carolina. The Sooners want to build on it. One of the cited reasons for the dominant performance was the players’ focus after a lethargic second half in the season-opener against Tulane.

Nebraska, which has gone 12-21 under current coach and former quarterback Scott Frost, will have the best athletes the Sooners have faced thus far.