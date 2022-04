NORMAN — The OU men's gymnastics team concluded its season on Saturday with a second-place finish in the NCAA championship finals.

OU (414.555) finished behind Stanford (423.628) for the title. It marks the third straight time the Sooners have finished as a runner-up to the Cardinal.

OU began Saturday on the pommel horse. The team registered a score of 63.432 at the rotation during Friday's NCAA qualifier, which marked its lowest score of the outing.

To read more of this story, click here.