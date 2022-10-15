Sooners find some redemption with 52-42 win over Kansas as Dillon Gabriel returns

NORMAN — No one knew what to expect entering Saturday’s contest between Oklahoma and No. 19 Kansas.

The Sooners had a bruised and battered program that has been a bull’s-eye for criticism after suffering its first three-game losing streak since 1998. The Jayhawks had played like world beaters and were staring down at OU in the Big 12 standings.

Oddsmakers somehow made the Sooners a touchdown favorite and, lo and behold, they got it right again.

OU redeemed itself with a 52-42 victory over the visiting Jayhawks. The Sooners never trailed and were able to hold a postgame celebration for the first time since a Sept. 17 victory at Nebraska.

Oklahoma found a way to recover from last week’s 49-0 loss to Texas in the Cotton Bowl. What was different about this week?

“Different than what?” OU coach Brent Venables answered during a light sparring match with a reporter.

The shutout loss in Dallas?

“Go back to Texas and Dillon (Gabriel) didn’t play. I don’t know if it makes a difference, but it’s probably not 49-0,” Venables said.

But what about the week before, a 55-24 setback at TCU?

“He missed three quarters of that game. We give up uncontested touchdowns against TCU. That game got out of hand because of the way we played defense in my opinion,” Venables said.

So, again, what was the difference this week?

"Just a tiny bit more disciplined. Doesn’t take much to be in the wrong side,” Venables said and then pointed on lack of defensive discipline. “We didn’t make people earn it. It’s hard to go up and down the field having to execute 10-, 12-, 13-play drives. When you’re sound in what you’re doing, it makes things a lot more difficult on an offense. We were a little better doing that today.

“We have a long ways to go. Being more efficient and more sound and having better fundamentals and guys doing their jobs and not trying to do too much. Simple execution … Six drives of four plays or less that we get off the field. That’s better. I’ll take that any victories we can get right now. Lots of little victories.

“Happy for our guys that they can experience victory again.”

Gabriel was the glue that bound the Sooners back together. He was 29-of-42 passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

The Oklahoma offense finished with 701 yards overall.

Gabriel watched his teammates struggle in his absence and was anxious to return to the field. He was cleared during the preparation week for the Jayhawks.

“It's tough. You have these guys you work so hard with. I wasn’t out there to be with them. Obviously, it left a bad taste in all of our mouths,” Gabriel said. “But shoot, we just had to keep grinding and find a way to come out on top and I think that's what I love about our guys. They’re very selfless and look themselves in the mirror and see how can they do better for this team. I feel like I'm gonna do a good job this week.”

Marvin Mims said getting back in the win column is a great feeling, especially heading into a bye week.

“The last two weeks have been rough, that first one give or take a couple plays against Kansas State could’ve decided the game. The past week and a half’s been a rough one,” Mims said.

“I feel like we’re back. I feel like we got our stride back. We’re just playing good football and out there having fun. That’s what we’ve stressed all week, especially in the receiver room — just go out there and have fun. We’ve been playing this game since we were kids, for most of us.”