Sooners ferocious first-half charge falls short against No. 25 Iowa State

NORMAN — The first half of Wednesday night’s visit from No. 25 Iowa State included the full Oklahoma men’s basketball experience in 2022-23.

The Sooners started with a backcourt violation, then a travel and trailed 25-7 on Caleb Grill’s three-pointer 8:24 into the action. Six minutes after that, OU led 27-25 on the end of a 20-0 run powered by eight points from Bijan Cortes with leading scorer Grant Sherfield planted on the bench saddled with a pair of early fouls.

The torrential scoring run marked a turning point but also the Sooners’ highlight in a 63-60 loss to the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) Wednesday night inside Lloyd Noble Center as OU (9-5) fell to 0-2 in conference play.

The Sooners got 16 points from Tanner Groves, 15 from Hill and the OU bench outscored Iowa State 16-3, powered by 10 points from Cortes. Those contributions weren’t enough to counter three Iowa State scorers in double figures, including Caleb Grill and his 20 points that helped the Cyclones to their second straight win over OU.

Sherfield finished with four points on 1-of-7 shooting, his lowest scoring effort as a Sooner.

OU trailed 19-5 when Sherfield picked up his second foul inside the opening eight minutes for the second time in three games. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Grill upped the Cyclones’ early lead to 25-7 with Sherfield on the bench.

But while the Sooners’ offensive motor watched on from the sidelines, OU unfurled one of its hottest offensive stretches of the season with a charge from its bench.

Cortes’ scoring came on 4-of-6 shooting from the field (2-of-4 3-point) with four rebounds, three assists and a block in his latest standout performance off the bench.

He entered at 13:19 mark of the first half and knocked down a 3-pointer, dished an assist and recorded a block within four minutes of entering the game. Another basket from the sophomore guard cut the Iowa State lead to 25-13 and 12 points later — with help from C.J. Noland’s 3-pointer — the Sooners drew level at 25-25 on Cortes’ second triple of the game with 5:41 remaining in the first half.

OU claimed its first lead of the night on Jalen Hill’s made field goal 2:39 later and the teams headed to the locker room knotted 29-29.

Iowa State led for nearly all of the second half but OU never trailed by more than five points in the period. Hill, T. Groves and C.J. Noland accounted for 16 of 18 OU points to open the period as the Cyclones led 50-47 with 7:43 remaining.

Uzan’s floating bank lay-in leveled he contest at 56-56 with 1:03 remaining before the Cyclones reclaimed the lead on baskets from Grill and Tamin Lipsey in the final minute before Osun Osunniyi’s free throws iced the latest OU nail biter.

Up next: OU visits Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60

Iowa St.;29;34;—;63

Oklahoma;29;31;—;60

IOWA ST. (11-2): Osunniyi 4-6 3-5 12, Grill 5-9 5-5 20, Holmes 5-15 0-0 10, Kalscheur 3-9 2-2 9, Lipsey 4-7 1-2 9, T.King 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 12-16 63.

OKLAHOMA (9-5): J.Groves 2-8 1-1 5, Hill 5-8 4-4 16, T.Groves 6-9 2-2 15, Sherfield 1-7 2-2 4, Uzan 2-6 0-0 4, Cortes 4-6 0-0 10, Noland 2-4 0-0 6, Godwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-9 60.

3-Point Goals: Iowa St. 7-15 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1), Oklahoma 7-22 (Hill 2-2, Cortes 2-4, Noland 2-4, T.Groves 1-4, Uzan 0-2, J.Groves 0-3, Sherfield 0-3). Rebounds: Iowa St. 24 (Osunniyi 8), Oklahoma 23 (T.Groves 8). Assists: Iowa St. 10 (Holmes, Lipsey 4), Oklahoma 15 (Uzan 4). Total Fouls: Iowa St. 14, Oklahoma 15. A: 4,758.