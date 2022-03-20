Sooners fall to St. Bonaventure in second round of NIT

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s season ended Sunday night in a manner fitting for a team that was on the wrong side of a season full of tight games. St. Bonaventure delivered the death blow, topping the Sooners 70-68 in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Lloyd Noble Center.

The loss, which dropped OU to 19-16, was its sixth by three points or less or in overtime.

Umoja Gibson nearly lugged the Sooners into another game. The guard scored 26 points, but the Bonnies (22-9) kept the ball out of his hands on OU’s final possession.

Point guard Jordan Goldwire drove to the paint and found Marvin Johnson open for a corner 3-pointer. Johnson drove in for an open 10-footer. It bounced off the rim and the Bonnies cleared the ball out. They’ll face Virginia in the NIT quarterfinals.

The Bonnies’ starters carried the load on Sunday. Guard Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and played all 40 minutes. He was one of four St. Bonaventure starters who never left the floor. Jalen Adaway scored 11 points. Kyle Lofton added 10 and Dominick Welch finished with 10 points.

Fatigue wasn’t an issue for the Bonnies. They shot 50.9% for the game and were 10-for-19 from 3-point range.

The Sooners shot 47.3% (26-for-55). Jalen Hill scored 13 points, but the rest of OU’s staters — Goldwire, Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves — combined for just 15 points.

ST. BONAVENTURE (22-9): Osunniyi 7-10 0-3 14, Adaway 4-11 2-2 11, Holmes 8-12 3-4 23, Lofton 4-9 0-0 10, Welch 3-8 1-2 10, Coulibaly 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 6-11 70.

OKLAHOMA (19-16): T.Groves 3-9 0-0 7, Hill 5-9 3-3 13, Gibson 10-17 0-0 26, Goldwire 1-6 2-2 5, J.Groves 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Chargois 3-5 0-0 6, Noland 1-1 0-1 3, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 5-6 68.

Halftime: Oklahoma 36-33. 3-Point Goals: St. Bonaventure 10-19 (Holmes 4-4, Welch 3-8, Lofton 2-3, Adaway 1-4), Oklahoma 11-26 (Gibson 6-11, Noland 1-1, Goldwire 1-2, Johnson 1-2, J.Groves 1-3, T.Groves 1-4, Chargois 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out: Chargois. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 26 (Osunniyi 10), Oklahoma 28 (T.Groves 8). Assists: St. Bonaventure 10 (Holmes, Lofton 3), Oklahoma 19 (Chargois 6). Total Fouls: St. Bonaventure 12, Oklahoma 12.