Big 12 men: Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma 55

Sooners fall one point short to Texas Tech in Big 12 semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma’s strong effort for a second straight upset victory in the Big 12 Tournament came up just short on Friday night.

Umoja Gibson couldn’t get a last-second shot off in traffic as the buzzer sounded as Texas Tech snatched a 56-55 win over the Sooners inside the T-Mobile Center.

Oklahoma (18-15) will now wait until Selection Sunday to learn its postseason destination.

The Sooners were considered a bubble team following Thursday’s upset win over Baylor and needed a good result over Texas Tech to strengthen its position.

Jacob Groves missed a potential game-tying free-throw with 7.5 seconds left. The ball was batted back and retrieved by Gibson, who dashed up into the lane for final shot. He was called for a travel as the buzzer sounded to end the Sooners’ upset hopes.

Clarence Nadolny hit two free throws with 53.9 seconds remaining to give Tech a 56-54 lead.

OU tried to rally on back-to-back possessions. Gibson’s driving shot was off the mark.

After Kevin McCullar missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw, OU called timeout with 23.1 seconds to play.

Jacob Groves was fouled on an offensive rebound attempt and made one of two shots to make it 56-55 and set up the final play.

The Sooners trailed 37-26 at halftime, but came back strong in the second half.

Texas Tech led 44-33 with 14:47 remaining when Oklahoma went on a 14-0 run to its first lead since the early seconds of the contest. Gibson’s jumper gave OU a 47-44 lead with 7:25 remaining in regulation.

Tech (25-8) would go seven minutes, 42 seconds without scoring a point in the second half.

Texas Tech moves on to face top-seeded Kansas in Saturday’s conference championship game. Game time is 5 p.m. inside the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

Gibson finished with 16 points. Jordan Goldwire had 14 points and Jalen Hill ended with 11.

The NCAA Tournament pairings will be announced at 5 p.m. Sunday. The 32-team NIT field will be released shortly after.

TEXAS TECH 56, OKLAHOMA 55

OKLAHOMA (18-15): T.Groves 1-3 0-1 2, Hill 5-10 2-3 13, Gibson 5-12 2-2 16, Goldwire 5-13 4-6 14, J.Groves 0-1 1-2 1, Chargois 1-4 2-2 4, Johnson 2-6 1-2 5, Noland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 12-18 55.

TEXAS TECH (25-8): Obanor 4-7 0-0 11, Williams 4-9 0-0 9, Arms 2-4 5-6 9, Shannon 1-4 1-2 4, Warren 5-9 0-0 11, McCullar 2-7 0-1 4, Santos-Silva 3-5 0-0 6, Nadolny 0-0 2-2 2, Batcho 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 8-11 56.

Halftime: Texas Tech 37-26. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 5-19 (Gibson 4-9, Hill 1-2, Chargois 0-1, J.Groves 0-1, T.Groves 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Noland 0-1, Goldwire 0-3), Texas Tech 6-17 (Obanor 3-6, Shannon 1-2, Warren 1-3, Williams 1-3, Arms 0-1, McCullar 0-2). Rebounds: Oklahoma 29 (T.Groves 9), Texas Tech 24 (Santos-Silva 6). Assists: Oklahoma 11 (Johnson 4), Texas Tech 12 (Arms 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 15, Texas Tech 16.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

