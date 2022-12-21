Sooners expected to ink 23 players to eighth-ranked signing class Wednesday

Oklahoma is expected to ink 23 players to its 2023 signing class Wednesday, closing the program’s first full recruiting cycle under head coach Brent Venables.

The Sooners enter national signing day with the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports.

That leaves OU trailing only Texas’ fourth-ranked signing class among Big 12 programs. The Sooners’ current ranking also places them ahead of future SEC foes such as Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Arkansas, among others.

OU begins the day with a pair of five-star recruits headlining its latest crop in quarterback Jackson Arnold and edge Adepoju Adebawore.

Arnold is the No. 4-ranked quarterback and the No. 7-ranked overall prospect nationally for the class of 2023, per 247Sports. The same recruiting service lists the 6-foot-1 passer from Texas’ Denton Guyer High School as the Sooners’ seventh-highest rated prospect in the modern recruiting era.

Adebawore, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher from Kansas City, Mo., is the top-ranked prospect from the state of Missouri in 2023. He chose OU in June the Sooners over Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Northwestern and held other offers from Michigan, USC, Florida State and Oregon, among others.

A talented 2023 signing class could grow even better Wednesday if the Sooners can flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen, Arnold’s Denton Guyer teammate.

The No. 2 safety in the 2023 class has been committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1, 2022, but has remained linked with OU and reportedly received a visit from Venables this past weekend. His commitment would hand OU its first class with three five-star prospects since 2019.

After Arnold and Adebawore, the Sooners are set to sign 13 recruits with four-star ratings via 247Sports.

Wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway (Houston, Texas) and offensive tackle Cayden Green (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) stand among the highest-rated offensive prospects bound for OU. Defensively, the Sooners' incoming class is led by safety Makari Vickers (Quincy, Fla.), linebacker Samuel Omosigho (Crandall, Texas) and defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc (Kissimmee, Fla.) and Lewis Carter (Tampa, Fla.).

OU is set to add only two in-state recruits in 2023 in Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson and McAlester’s Erik McCarty. Both are listed as athletes but are expected to begin their college careers in the secondary.

The Sooners are also expected to sign a pair of prospects from the state of Washington in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner (Spanaway, Wash.) and three-star offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta (Snoqualmire, Wash.). The Sooners have not signed a high school prospect from Washington since at least 2000.

Three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates (Durango, Colo.) is the last remaining Lincoln Riley-era commit in OU’s 2023 class.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M transfer Kendel Dolby, the No. 1 junior college cornerback in the class of 2023, is also expected to sign with the Sooners Wednesday.