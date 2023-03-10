KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the end, the hardest part was getting Skylar Vann the ball.

The cost of a crippling five-second violation even crossed Taylor Robertson’s mind as she struggled to find Oklahoma’s 6-foot forward with an inbound pass with 4.8 seconds remaining and the Sooners trailing TCU 76-75 Friday night.

But when Robertson finally did connect, reaching her teammate with a sharp chest pass into the heart of the Horned Frogs’ defense, all Vann had left to do next was turn, dribble and lay-in a left-handed finish through a sea of arms, propelling OU ahead 77-76 with 1.3 seconds to play.

Sometimes — down to the game-winning basket that kept the Sooners’ Big 12 Championship hopes alive inside Municipal Auditorium — it’s easier done than said.

“Once ‘T’ (Roberston) gave it to me I kind of knew what I had to do with the ball,” Vann said. “I just kind of started going; started playing basketball, truly. I just know I have faith in my team and my team has faith in me and that’s what gives me the confidence to take those big shots.”

To date, it was perhaps the biggest shot of OU’s 2022-23 season.

Vann’s late lay-up was the difference in the Sooners’ conference tournament opener as OU (25-5) held off a ferocious upset bid from No. 10-seed TCU with a 77-76 win over the Horned Frogs (8-23). The victory sends the Sooners to Saturday’s semifinals and a 2:30 p.m. tip (ESPN+) to face the winner of Friday’s last quarterfinal matchup between third-seeded Iowa State and six-seeded Baylor at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

An OU lead that grew as large as 11 after halftime disintegrated in the closing minutes as TCU’s Lucy Ibeh scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the final 3:30. It was Ibeh’s jumper that put the Horned Frogs ahead 76-74 with 4.8 seconds on the clock, setting the stage for Vann’s late-winner.

Still in Big 12 Championship contention, OU’s chase for a top-16 overall seed in this month’s NCAA Tournament lives on for at least another day.

“It took us a little bit of time,” said Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk. “They punched us a few times. And I’m proud. At the end of the game I’m proud of the way our players stepped up and have been able to overcome some things and be able to make some big plays.

The presence Vann flashed in those critical final seconds loomed large across the the one-point win over a TCU team that simply wouldn’t go away. The junior from Edmond finished with a team-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting with five rebounds. And with OU’s quarterfinal matchup on the line — and the program’s NCAA Tournament seeding fate with it — it was Vann the Sooners ultimately trusted with the ball in her hands.

“It was me getting the ball,” Vann said of the Sooners primary option for the game-winning play. That was the goal.”

After Vann, Robertson and Aubrey Joens provided offense through a combined 8-of-11 performance from 3-point range. Robertson finished with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting overall; Joens followed with 15 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.

Joens and freshman center Beatrice Culliton (9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists)) were especially important when the bench duo accounted for all 16 of the Sooners’ second-quarter points that sent OU to the break with a 39-34 lead.

“We know when they come on the court that’s what they’re going to do,” Vann said. “That’s no surprise. That’s what them two do. They step on the court and they’re ready to go.”

The status of fifth-year guard Madi Williams stood among the Sooners’ most pressing questions headed to Kansas City after she exited in the first quarter of OU’s regular season finale with a leg injury on March 4. Williams wore a knee brace but made the start FridAY and contributed six points, four assists and a rebound in 24 minutes in the 144th game of her OU career.

Baranczyk described Williams’ status as “not 100%” and explained that she did not go through a contact practice until Thursday. Williams is expected to return to the lineup again Saturday afternoon.

“She had to work her tail off to feel as good as she could to get out there,” Baranczyk said. “But it’s really hard to tell Madi Williams no when she wants this really bad.”