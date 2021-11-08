Sooners enter Jennie Baranczyk era with road game at South Dakota

Oklahoma at South Dakota

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion S.D.

ESPN+

Oklahoma 0-0, South Dakota 0-0

Three storylines

Welcome to Baranczyk era: Oklahoma will be coached by a new leader for the first time in 25 years. Former Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk takes over for Sherri Coale and will guide the Sooners in Tuesday’s game at South Dakota. Baranczyk led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons from 2015-20.

Experience matters: The roster includes players who have participated in 421 games and has three All-Big 12 players in Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams. OU is the only Big 12 school with three 1,000-point scorers (Llanusa, Robertson and Williams).

3-point watch: Robertson is drawing near the NCAA record for career 3-pointers. She’s made 322 in her career. She is 175 treys from Kelsey Mitchell’s NCAA record at Ohio State and just 70 short of Laurie Koehn’s Big 12 record achieved while she was at Kansas State.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

