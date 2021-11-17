Sooners enter first road trip of Porter Moser era

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina
6 p.m. Thursday, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Myrtle Beach Invitational
ESPNU
Records: Oklahoma 2-0, East Carolina 3-0
Three storylines
First road trip: Oklahoma will play in the eight-team event this weekend, with games scheduled on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The Sooners will face either ODU or Indiana State on Friday. There will also be a Sunday game against Davidson, New Mexico State, Penn or Utah State.
Quick start: Tanner Groves is averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in the early season. “He’s an inside-out threat. We can post him up and we can stretch him. But he wants to win. He’s not caught up in the numbers. He just wants to win at a high level,” OU coach Porter Moser said.
New opponent: This will be the first meeting between Oklahoma and East Carolina. The Pirates are led by 6-foot-5 guard Tristen Newton, who is averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.