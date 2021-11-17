 Skip to main content
Sooners enter first road trip of Porter Moser era
OU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Sooners enter first road trip of Porter Moser era

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina

6 p.m. Thursday, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach Invitational

ESPNU

Records: Oklahoma 2-0, East Carolina 3-0

Three storylines

First road trip: Oklahoma will play in the eight-team event this weekend, with games scheduled on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The Sooners will face either ODU or Indiana State on Friday. There will also be a Sunday game against Davidson, New Mexico State, Penn or Utah State.

Quick start: Tanner Groves is averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in the early season. “He’s an inside-out threat. We can post him up and we can stretch him. But he wants to win. He’s not caught up in the numbers. He just wants to win at a high level,” OU coach Porter Moser said.

New opponent: This will be the first meeting between Oklahoma and East Carolina. The Pirates are led by 6-foot-5 guard Tristen Newton, who is averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

