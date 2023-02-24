NORMAN — The 2022-23 season has been difficult for Oklahoma men’s basketball.

“There's no question about that,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said Friday afternoon.

OU (13-15, 3-12 Big 12) heads to No. 23 Iowa State Saturday morning (11 a.m., ESPNU) to begin the final stages of a relative step back in Moser’s second season.

With Tuesday night’s 74-63 loss to Texas Tech, the Sooners are now guaranteed a worse league finish than the 7-11 Big 12 record OU turned in at the end of Moser’s debut season of 2021-22. And two games behind Texas Tech and West Virginia in the conference standings with three to play, the Sooners — the lone Big 12 program not settled into or on the bubble of the projected NCAA Tournament field — also appear destined for a last-place league finish

Mathematically, potential postseason invites (think NIT or CBI) notwithstanding, OU can still match its 19-16 overall record from 2021-22. All that would take are two wins from three remaining regular season games with the Cyclones, No. 14 Kansas State and No. 24 TCU and a run to the Big 12 Tournament championship game next month.

Worth noting on that subject: the Sooners have not won back-to-back games since mid-December.

Firmly on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament bubble in late February, Moser’s second campaign hasn’t met expectations, both internal and external.

How has OU’s 54-year-old coach absorbed the past four months?

“I don't even think about the toll it's taking on me,” Moser said. “All I'm doing is pouring into our culture, getting better and holding them to high standards and habits. I don't break on anything habit-wise. We're just trying to get better and put it together. I don't even think about it taking a toll. I might think about that in May. But right now, I'm in it.

“I'm trying to win games. A winning streak starts with one and we try to get that. That's what my mindset is. I'm not even thinking about me. Self-pity. Nothing. I'm not even thinking like that. My mind frame is all about getting the Sooners a win. Getting us going back in the right direction. Shrinking the mistakes. That's where my mindset is."

Storylines

Sooners planning for Grill: The status of Iowa State senior guard Caleb Grill (back) remains questionable ahead of Saturday’s morning tip, per Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register.

No update on Caleb Grill today from Otzelberger. Remains day to day with the back injury. — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) February 23, 2023

Either way, the Sooners are preparing for the 6-foot-3 scorer who dropped five 3-pointers and 20 points in Norman last month.

“Well we’re planning on him (playing),” We know he’s got such a quick trigger. Just watching some of the actions and how fast he got the shot off. He’s probably got the quickest release and he’s taller and he gets it up high. I think the thing I underestimated is how hard he plays defensively.”

Grill has been limited across stretches of the Cyclones’ Big 12 schedule due to back soreness. He’s been missing from each of the back-to-back road losses at Kansas State and Texas that comprise Iowa State’s current two-game losing streak.

Shooting woes: If the OU team owns a 10-3 record against nonconference opponent has felt distant in games with Big 12 foes, consider the Sooners’ shooting splits.

13 games vs non-Big 12: 51.1% FG, 41.5% 3-point

15 Big 12 games: 42.1% FG, 30.5% 3-point

“That’s a big difference,” Moser said. “That’s not a small difference, but a big one.”

Hill’s passing: Senior forward Jalen Hill has matched a career high with four assists a piece in OU’s last two games. Hill facilitating at a higher clip of late is no accident.

“We let him go to practice to be able to handle it like that,” Moser said. “But yeah, his confidence and our confidence in him of making decisions. Ball-handling is definitely something that has been going up.”

Hill enters Saturday averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 2022-23.