Sooners enter Big 12 Tournament battle-tested after Bedlam series

Coleman and May are hoping to continue momentum gained from the Bedlam weekend. The pair earned Big 12 player and pitcher of the week honors.

Coleman was 5-for-8 with a home run and six RBIs. She also made numerous plays in the outfield, including a diving grab on Saturday.

It was a move that she joined May and fellow freshman Tiare Jennings in perfecting after recent practices. Coleman was a left-handed shortstop in high school and wanted to get better at diving forward for balls.

“As soon as I did it and Nicole was pitching, I could not stop smiling,” Coleman said. “We did that — T and Nicole were yelling at me and pushing me to go get that ball. I finally did it when we really needed it. That’s the best feeling, knowing those little inside secrets that you have with each other, when you push each other to be the best, I could not quit smiling.”

May closed the door on the Cowgirls over the weekend with a Saturday save and then fired 5 1/3 innings in Sunday’s clinching victory. OSU coach Kenny Gajewski pointed toward her being the key player of the weekend.

May has proven to want the ball in important moments.

“There’s definitely a lot of adrenaline pumping through me,” May said. “I think that’s what makes it fun, just being in those types of situations … just having that drive to want to get out of it, it feels really fun.”

