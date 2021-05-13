Sooners enter Big 12 Tournament battle-tested after Bedlam series

Jayda Coleman and Nicole May — talented freshmen and already superstars on Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team — have gone through plenty of firsts during their freshman season.
There has been fall ball and winter workouts as well as a nonconference season that included a rare loss at Georgia and a pressure-packed Bedlam weekend that included a regular-season title.
On Friday, they will be introduced to postseason for the first time when the Sooners are the top seed in the Big 12 tournament.
The six-team field includes No. 2 Oklahoma State, who will be the favorites in the pool-play format. The championship game will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City.
OU took two of three games from the Cowgirls in Stillwater to earn the regular-season crown. It wasn’t an easy chore.
“It was really good for us to go through that type of dogfight,” Coleman said. “I know a lot of the upperclassmen said that’s how the postseason feels every weekend. Us freshmen hasn’t got to feel that yet. That Oklahoma State (series) really got us that feel of the postseason.
“And losing the first game, we knew we really had to turn this around. I think it was needed. I’m glad we got it done and over with and I’m ready for the postseason.”
Coleman and May are hoping to continue momentum gained from the Bedlam weekend. The pair earned Big 12 player and pitcher of the week honors.
Coleman was 5-for-8 with a home run and six RBIs. She also made numerous plays in the outfield, including a diving grab on Saturday.
It was a move that she joined May and fellow freshman Tiare Jennings in perfecting after recent practices. Coleman was a left-handed shortstop in high school and wanted to get better at diving forward for balls.
“As soon as I did it and Nicole was pitching, I could not stop smiling,” Coleman said. “We did that — T and Nicole were yelling at me and pushing me to go get that ball. I finally did it when we really needed it. That’s the best feeling, knowing those little inside secrets that you have with each other, when you push each other to be the best, I could not quit smiling.”
May closed the door on the Cowgirls over the weekend with a Saturday save and then fired 5 1/3 innings in Sunday’s clinching victory. OSU coach Kenny Gajewski pointed toward her being the key player of the weekend.
May has proven to want the ball in important moments.
“There’s definitely a lot of adrenaline pumping through me,” May said. “I think that’s what makes it fun, just being in those types of situations … just having that drive to want to get out of it, it feels really fun.”