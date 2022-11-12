Sooners end up on wrong side of special teams play in loss to Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Special teams play always holds hidden yards during a college football game.

In Oklahoma’s 23-20 loss at West Virginia, the sometimes forgotten third phase played a huge impact on Saturday.

Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time expired provided the winning points in the Mountaineers’ first win over OU since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma hurt itself with special teams play. West Virginia picked up a first down on a fake punt, Zach Schmit missed two field goal attempts, including a 46-yard attempt with 6:24 remaining that would have given his team the lead.

There was also a 42-yard kickoff return allowed to West Virginia’s Sam James, a fair-catch interference call on Trevon West that gave the Mountaineers 15 extra yards and a kickoff by Schmit that rolled out of bounds.

“Today, obviously, (special teams) bit us,” OU coach Brent Venables said, before going into detail how the fake punt beat an alignment specifically built to stop that possibility. “There’s a gazillion of those on the day in my opinion. We’ll look back on it and show it to our guys again on Monday and learn. There’s a lot of players just like there where we’re not on the right side of it and we got punished for it.”

Venables decision to kick the final field goal — which hit the right upright — came after consultation among coaches. OU had a third-and-3 from the West Virginia 29 and, after Eric Gray was stopped for no gain, they chose to kick the ball.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said if it was fourth-and-1, the Sooners would have gone for it. Instead, the team opted to kick the field goal into the wind. Schmit had hit a 32-yard field goal earlier in the game to start scoring.

“Zach — he's been outstanding, all the way since spring ball,” Venables said. “And as you saw there he had plenty of leg. The conditions weren't that bad on the field. And, again, based on how we had been, the lack of execution all day, I didn't think we were going to miraculously come up with this big-time conversion on fourth down offensively.”

OU did make one momentum-changing play before halftime.

The Mountaineers lined up for a PAT after a touchdown made it 10-6. After the holder dropped the ball, Legg picked up the ball and was hit hard by Robert Spears-Jennings. The West Virginia kicker fumbled. Billy Bowman picked it up and scored to give OU two points and a 12-6 lead at intermission.

“I just came off the line of scrimmage; I’m the safe player, make sure there’s no fakes going on, and they fumbled the snap and RJ hit the kicker and the ball just came loose and I just picked it up and ran with it,” Bowman said. “It felt good. But you can probably tell, that (knee) brace, I’m about tired of that brace. Time to get it off. It kind of restricts me a little bit. But it felt good to have the ball back in my hands.”

For West Virginia, Saturday’s game was a little payback.

Last year, the Sooners captured a 16-13 win after Gabe Brkic kicked a 30-yard field game with no time remaining.

Legg returned the favor on Saturday.