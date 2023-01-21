Sooners eke out 97-93 Bedlam win as Robertson edges closer to 3-point record

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s fans anxiously took their seats to watch Taylor Robertson chase history in Saturday night’s Bedlam game.

After being outplayed by Oklahoma State for much of the Big 12 battle, the Lloyd Noble Center crowd’s focus turned to see if OU could avoid an upset loss.

The No. 15 Sooners rallied after intermission to seize a 97-93 win over the Cowgirls to remain in sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

Robertson’s record watch will resume next week.

The senior guard entered the contest with 493 career 3-pointers, which was four behind the NCAA’s all-time leader Kelsey Mitchell from Ohio State.

Robertson connected two treys — including a dagger with 1:55 remaining in regulation — to move two 3-pointers away from tying Mitchell in the record book.

OU (16-2 overall, 5-1 in Big 12) took the lead for good when Skylar Vann connected on a 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining.

It was a hard-earned win against an OSU team that’s playing well under first-year coach Jacie Hoyt.

OSU’s Anna Gret Asi posted a career-high 26 points, which topped her previous high which came earlier this week. The sophomore guard easily surpassed her 15-point outing at Iowa State.

Asi hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to cut OU’s lead to 92-90 with 36 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma’s Nevaeh Tot made one of two free throws and, after a deadball rebound off of a missed free throw, Robertson made two free throws to make it 95-90.

OSU (13-6, 4-3) cut the advantage to 95-93 with seven seconds left when Naomie Alnatas hit three free throws. Robertson ended the game with two free throws.

Asi made seven 3-pointers to lead the Cowgirls, which finished with 14 to equal a season high.

Lexy Keys (14 points), Terryn Milton (12) and Claire Chastain (11) also finished in double figures for OSU.

Oklahoma State carried momentum into the locker room at halftime after Milton connected on a deep 30-foot shot at the buzzer to give the Cowgirls a 48-40 advantage at the break.

It ended a 90-second span that saw OSU finish the first half with a 12-1 run.

The Cowgirls’ lead ballooned to 52-40 in the opening moments of the second half before OU began to chip away.

Rebounding from a double-digit deficit is nothing new for the Sooners during the Jennie Baranczyk era. In two seasons, OU has now recovered to win 10 times after being down by 10-plus points.

OU’s seniors were trying to avoid a loss in their final Bedlam game inside the LNC.

Madi Williams finished with a game-high 26 points. Ana Llanusa had 17 points, Robertson 15 and Liz Scott finished with 11.

The Sooners play at Texas (Wednesday) and Iowa State (Saturday) next week.

OSU hosts Kansas State on Wednesday before traveling to Texas for a Saturday contest.