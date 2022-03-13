Sooners earn top seed in NIT, will face Missouri State on Tuesday

Oklahoma’s basketball season will continue in the NIT.

The Sooners received one of four top seeds in the 32-team event and will play Missouri State in a first-round game. The ESPN game will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

It was bittersweet news after the Sooners learned they barely missed the NCAA Tournament. During Sunday’s selection show, the program learned they were the second-rated team out of the 68-school field.

Missouri State will be a familiar foe for OU first-year coach Porter Moser. He spent the past decade guiding Loyola of Chicago’s program, which included eight years against the Bears in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The winner of Tuesday’s OU-Missouri State game will play the survivor of No. 4 Colorado and St. Bonaventure.

Moser was asked about the importance of postseason play, no matter the letters “NCAA” or “NIT,” to continue momentum. OU enters the weeks with wins in four of its past five games.

“The guys want to see their names on Sunday. There’s no doubt. They want to play,” Moser said shortly after the Sooners’ Big 12 semifinal loss to Texas Tech. “These guys gave everything. They gave everything – practice, preparation on the floor.

“And they believed. That’s the biggest thing. A lot of teams had a couple of all-conference players and we didn’t have any all-conference players. But, collectively, we played our tails off.”

This will be the Sooners’ eighth appearance in the NIT and their first since 2004. OU reached the semifinals in 1982 before dropping an 84-68 decision to Bradley. In 1991, OU advanced to the finals in 1991 before losing 78-72 to Stanford in Madison Square Garden.

Missouri State, which is located in Springfield, is making its first NIT appearance since 2011.

The Bears are 23-10 and tied for second in the MVC’s regular season. Missouri State was bounced from the conference tournament in the semifinal round following a 79-78 overtime loss to Drake.

The NIT’s semifinal and championship games are schedule for March 29 and 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Dayton, OU, SMU and Texas A&M — in that order — are replacement teams should a school in the NCAA Tournament field have to withdraw due to COVID issues. Last season, VCU withdrew from the event due to the virus.

