Oklahoma, the Big 12’s co-champion during the regular season, has earned the No. 2 seed in the league tournament which begins Thursday in Kansas City.

Oklahoma State is the fourth seed of the 10-school event and will begin play with a 11 a.m. contest against fifth-seeded West Virginia.

The Sooners – which shared the regular-season title with top-seeded Texas – awaits the winner between No. 7 Kansas and No. 10 TCU. OU’s quarterfinal contest will tip off at 5 p.m. Friday.

All games will be played at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.

Texas is the defending Big 12 tournament champions, which was its first crown since 2003.

OU has not won a Big 12 tournament title since the 2007 season. The Sooners have four tourney championships since the first event in 1997.

OSU hasn’t won the postseason event and played in the 2008 championship contest.

Schedule

Thursday

Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State, ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 TCU, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 3: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 West Virginia, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Texas vs. Game 1 Winner, ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Game 2 Winner, ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, ESPN+, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, ESPN2, 1 p.m.