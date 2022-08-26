Sooners earn 2023 pledge from wide receiver Anthony Evans

Anthony Evans, a Rivals four-star wide receiver from Converse Judson (Texas) High School, announced his pledge to join Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 168-pounder also held scholarship offers from Georgia, Texas A&M and Penn State.

Evans, who decommitted from Arkansas in April, is the 21st commitment overall and third wide receiver in the Sooners’ 2023 class. He joins Keyon Brown and Jaquaize Pettaway at the position.

Evans made his decision public during a school pep rally on Friday afternoon. Judson opens the season against San Antonio Johnson on Saturday night.

Evans was recruited to Oklahoma by former wide receivers coach Cale Gundy, who resigned on Aug. 7. That left others on the football staff to take over the assignment, including current interim wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington.

Evans caught 35 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns at Judson last season, according to MaxPreps.com. The Rockets were 4-6 in 2021. As a sophomore, Evans had 10 receptions for 270 yards and two scores.

Evans’ athleticism is a big plus. Last spring, the athlete ran a 10.27 in the 100 meters and had a long-jump distance of 24 feet, 2 inches.