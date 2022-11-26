Sooners drop to .500, close 2022 regular season with 51-48 overtime loss at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Oklahoma fell to .500 in an overtime thriller Saturday night, dropping its 2022 regular season finale in a 51-48, overtime shootout loss to Texas Tech inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) led 24-6 in the second quarter but were outscored 48-34 over the final three quarters before Trey Wollf's 34-yard, game-winning field goal in overtime.

OU outgained the Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4) 672-599 behind a career night from quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who completed 28-of-40 passes for 449 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in the losing effort. Texas Tech's Tyler Shough countered with 436 yards passing and two scores while Red Raiders pass catcher Jaren Bradley torched the Sooners for 173 yards on eight receptions, including a touchdown score.

Following the Week 13 defeat, OU closes Brent Venables' debut regular season with six losses for only the sixth time in program history. OU's share of sixth-place in the final Big 12 regular season standings marks the program’s lowest league finish since 2014. The Sooners will learn their bowl destination on Dec. 4.

Game MVP: QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel waited until Week 13 to deliver the finest performance of his debut regular season in an OU uniform.

Gabriel's six touchdowns fell on shy of the program record set by Baker Mayfield against Texas Tech in 2016 and set a new career-high for Gabriel, topping a pair of five-touchdown performances at UCF in 2020. He's now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 35 of his 37 career games.

With a touchdowns throws to Marvin Mims (2), Brayden Willis (2), Theo Wease and Jalil Farooq, Gabriel's showing featured flashes of Mayfield's record-setting performance in 2016.

The future Heisman Trophy winner completed 27 of his 36 passes for 545 yards and seven touchdowns that night. Gabriel was only so far off Saturday.

Mims starts hot, then slows

For a second straight fall, OU’s junior pass catcher authored a career night against the Red Raiders’ secondary.

Mims hauled in five passes for 162 yards and a pair of receiving scores Saturday, falling just short of his single-game career-high of 163 receiving yards set against Kent State earlier this fall on Sept. 10. The trip to Lubbock also marked the sixth multi-touchdown game of Mims’ college career.

Mims’ 37-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring less than two minutes into the action. He added a jaw-dropping catch in the second quarter (more on that in a moment), then tore through the Texas Tech secondary for a 77-yard touchdown later in the period. That reception took Mims beyond 1,000 yards receiving for the season for the first time since he arrived to OU in 2020.

His 18 career receptions of 40-plus yards now rank third in program history behind CeeDee Lamb (21) and Marquise Brown (20).

Play of the game: Mims’ one-handed grab

So that catch Mims made in the second quarter? It wasn’t just the play of the game. The bobbled, one-handed catch with help from Red Raiders cornerback Malik Dunlap made for likely the most impressive individual moment from a Sooners skill player all season.

Marvin Mims with an INSANE grab👀 pic.twitter.com/uA4twNhS0d — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2022

On the first offensive snap of the second period, Gabriel lofted a looping ball to Mims, who hauled in the 30-yard reception both over and around Dunlap’s body.

From one camera angle, Mims seemingly wraps his right arm around Dunlap, then the football before securing it with his body. From another angle, replay shows the ball bounce off Mims’ hand, off Dunlap’s back and back into Mims’ right hand as he fell to the ground.

Either way you slice it, the Sooners have produced few — if any — better individual moments in 2022 than the one Mims delivered in Saturday's second quarter.

Stat of the game

The Sooners gave up 51 points across the final three quarters Saturday night. But for a third consecutive game, OU’s defense was special in the opening period.

The Sooners’ first-quarter shutout of Texas Tech marked the third straight week OU has held its opponent scoreless in the first quarter across meetings with West Virginia, Oklahoma State and the Red Raiders. It’s now been 48 minutes and 50 seconds of first-quarter football since an opposing offense last scored on the Sooners in the opening period, dating back to Nov. 5 against Baylor.

OU last accomplished this feat when it began the 2019 season with four consecutive first-quarter shutouts vs Houston, South Dakota, UCLA and Texas Tech.

Big boy touchdown

Texas Tech’s first points of the night came courtesy of a rushing score from a 310-pound nose tackle.

Jaylon Hutchings, the Red Raiders’ senior defensive lineman, punched in from one-yard out for Texas Tech’s opening score with 9:45 remaining before halftime.

The touchdown run marked the first rushing score of Hutchings’ college career, but not his first carries. The former running back at Torney High School (Torney, Texas) recorded a pair of rushing attempts with the Red Raiders under former Texas Tech head coach and current OU analyst Matt Wells in 2019.

Consistent scoring

Including Saturday, the Sooners have tallied 38 points or more in each of their last 13 meetings with Texas Tech, dating back to 2010.