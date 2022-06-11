Sooners drop Super Regional's second game against Virginia Tech to set up winner-take-all contest

Oklahoma and Virginia Tech will meet in a decisive winner-take-all contest with a College World Series bid on the line.

The Hokies evened the Super Regional’s best-of-3 series Saturday with a 14-8 win over the Sooners in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

“I didn’t think we played very good today,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “We started off struggling a little bit. It kind of snowballed and we didn’t get a chance to get the momentum back. Then we didn’t play defense.

“I thought we had really quality at bats. So that’s a tribute to our offense. We just have to continue to get out there and get after it.”

The Hokies never trailed after jumping to a 5-0 lead in the third inning thanks to home runs by Nick Biddison, Gravis Cross and Cade Hunter.

OU (41-22) cut the lead to 5-4 in the fourth inning after scoring three runs in the third and another in the next inning.

Blake Robertson had a run-scoring hit in the third and Jimmy Crooks added a two-RBI hit in the fourth. Brett Squires hit a solo home run to cut the lead to one.

Virginia Tech (45-13) carried its offensive momentum into the seventh to build a 13-5 lead and capture control.

OU starter David Sandlin (8-4) lost his first decision since May 14.

“He just kept some balls over the middle of the plate. And when you keep the balls over the plate against a good offense, you’re going to get beat,” Johnson said. “But you have to credit him for having the guts to throw it to the target. And that’s all we asked him to do — throw the ball to the target.

“You can’t control the outcome, but you can control if you’re throwing to the target or not.”

Crooks was asked about Virginia Tech reliever Jonah Hurney (6-1), who silenced the Sooners’ bats for four innings.

“We didn’t really have a good approach against him,” Crooks said. “All of his stuff really worked today. We just didn’t make our adjustments.

“That’s all I can say. We just weren’t doing our thing, you know, just sticking with our approach.

“But tomorrow’s a new day.”

VIRGINIA TECH 14, OKLAHOMA 8

Virginia Tech;103;043;101;--;14;15;0

Oklahoma;003;110;030;--;8;8;3

Hackenberg, Worley (3), Hurney (5), Metz (8), Giroved (8), Higgins (8) and Hunter; Sandlin, Campbell (4), Atwood (5), Carmichael (6), Ramos (6), Calhoun (8), Sundloff (8) and Crooks. W: Hurney (6-1). L: Sandlin (8-4). 2B: Hartigan, DeMartini, Graham. 3B: Cross. HR: Biddison 2 (14), Cross (17), Schobel (19), Hunter (17), Tredaway (7), Squires (7).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.