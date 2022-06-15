 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL

Sooners draw 2023 verbal commitment from Texas high school running back

  • Updated
  • 0

Kalib Hicks, a Class of 2023 running back from Denton (Texas) Ryan High School, has announced his pledge to play at Oklahoma.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder announced his commitment through a social media video on Wednesday night.

Hicks rushed for 1,448 yards with 18 touchdowns last season. He is the 12th-ranked all-purpose back by Rivals, which pegs him as a three-star recruit.

Hicks held multiple offers and recently released his top five schools including Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, TCU and Oklahoma.

Hicks is the seventh commitment to OU’s 2023 recruiting class and third of the past 10 days. Athlete Kade McIntyre (Monday) and wide receiver Keyon Brown (June 5) also announced pledges to OU.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: An interesting conversation with TPS athletic director Mick Wilson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert