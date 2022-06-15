Sooners draw 2023 verbal commitment from Texas high school running back

Kalib Hicks, a Class of 2023 running back from Denton (Texas) Ryan High School, has announced his pledge to play at Oklahoma.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder announced his commitment through a social media video on Wednesday night.

Hicks rushed for 1,448 yards with 18 touchdowns last season. He is the 12th-ranked all-purpose back by Rivals, which pegs him as a three-star recruit.

Hicks held multiple offers and recently released his top five schools including Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, TCU and Oklahoma.

Hicks is the seventh commitment to OU’s 2023 recruiting class and third of the past 10 days. Athlete Kade McIntyre (Monday) and wide receiver Keyon Brown (June 5) also announced pledges to OU.

