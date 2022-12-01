 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Sooners DL Jalen Redmond accepts invite to 2023 Senior Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs Oklahoma (copy)

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jalen Redmond has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl, likely signaling his plans to forgo any remaining college eligibility in order to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Redmond, the redshirt junior from Midwest City, has spent the past five years at OU since arriving to Norman as the No. 2 recruit in the state from the class of 2018. In his fourth season on the field with the Sooners, Redmond matched a career-best 23 tackles and notched four sacks in 2022.

Redmond appeared in three games as a freshman in 2018, then unraveled a breakout campaign the next fall with 23 tackles and a team-leading 6.5 sacks en route to the College Football Playoff. He opted out of the 2020 season and injury limited Redmond to eight games in 2021.

Redmond will be joined by teammates Eric Gray and Anton Harrison at the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert