Sooners DL Jalen Redmond accepts invite to 2023 Senior Bowl

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jalen Redmond has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl, likely signaling his plans to forgo any remaining college eligibility in order to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Redmond, the redshirt junior from Midwest City, has spent the past five years at OU since arriving to Norman as the No. 2 recruit in the state from the class of 2018. In his fourth season on the field with the Sooners, Redmond matched a career-best 23 tackles and notched four sacks in 2022.

Redmond appeared in three games as a freshman in 2018, then unraveled a breakout campaign the next fall with 23 tackles and a team-leading 6.5 sacks en route to the College Football Playoff. He opted out of the 2020 season and injury limited Redmond to eight games in 2021.

Redmond will be joined by teammates Eric Gray and Anton Harrison at the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4.