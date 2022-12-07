Sooners' defensive line depth takes another hit with Josh Ellison's exit for the transfer portal

Announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma’s Josh Ellison became the latest in a growing list of Sooners defensive linemen to exit the program this month.

Ellison, the senior from College Station, Texas, came to OU from Blinn College (junior college) ahead of the 2020 campaign and logged 42 total tackles — including 1.5 sacks — in three seasons with the Sooners. In 2022, he tallied 10 total tackles and appeared in 12 games, on the field for 141 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Ellison leaves Norman with one remaining year of eligibility.

On Sunday, following the Sooners’ selection for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl, Brent Venables made a distinction within OU’s list of transfer portal departures that’s up to 13 with Ellison’s exit.

From that group of Sooners headed to the portal, only wide receiver Theo Wease was a regular contributor during the regular season

“The other guys really had not been able to carve out a niche and did not contribute in any way in regards to on the field play,” Venables said.

Ellison falls into that group. So do fellow defensive lineman Alton Tarber and Cedric Roberts, who’ve each announced their plans for the portal within the last week.

But between their outgoings and both Jalen Redmond and Jeffery Johnson headed to the Senior Bowl in 2023, the Sooners are suddenly thin on depth at the position headed into the bowl game later this month.

In the near term, that likely spells increased bowl season opportunities for freshman Gracen Halton, who has appeared in 10 games in 2022.

Long term, OU must turn to the portal and look to its incoming signing class to re-bolster its depth up front on defense. One step in that direction is the transfer commitment of former Notre Dame defensive lineman, who gave his verbal pledge to the Sooners on Nov. 24.