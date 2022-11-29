 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Sooners defensive back, former Choctaw standout Jordan Mukes to enter transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
oufoot (copy)

Oklahoma’s safety Jordan Mukes during spring football practice at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium practice fields, Thursday, Mar 24, 2022 in Norman, Okla.

 Gerald Leong, for the Tulsa Worl

Oklahoma defensive back Jordan Mukes is headed to the transfer portal following his second season in Norman.

Mukes, the sophomore from Choctaw High School, announced his plans to explore opportunities elsewhere when the portal formally opens next week via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Thankful for my time at the University of Oklahoma," he wrote in a post.

Mukes arrived to OU as a four-star prospect and the No. 5-ranked recruit from the state of Oklahoma in the class of 2021 per 247Sports after claiming the 6AII state title with Choctaw in 2020. He chose the Sooners over the likes of Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Missouri and Arkansas. 

People are also reading…

Mukes appeared in 12 games primarily on special teams as a freshman in 2021 but did not see the field in Year 2 this fall. He leaves OU with three seasons of eligibility remaining. 

Athletes across the country can officially enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5 with 45 days to find a new destination, per NCAA rules. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barry Switzer, Chapter 13: 'Playing overtime'

Barry Switzer, Chapter 13: 'Playing overtime'

During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” The book is now sold out.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wondered how much money one wins at the FIFA World Cup?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert