Sooners defensive back, former Choctaw standout Jordan Mukes to enter transfer portal

Oklahoma defensive back Jordan Mukes is headed to the transfer portal following his second season in Norman.

Mukes, the sophomore from Choctaw High School, announced his plans to explore opportunities elsewhere when the portal formally opens next week via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Thankful for my time at the University of Oklahoma," he wrote in a post.

I will be entering the transfer portal on Dec 5th! With 3 years of eligibility. My recruitment is 100% open. Thankful for my time at the University at Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/EqCJU7dlQ8 — 29 (@JordanMukes2) November 29, 2022

Mukes arrived to OU as a four-star prospect and the No. 5-ranked recruit from the state of Oklahoma in the class of 2021 per 247Sports after claiming the 6AII state title with Choctaw in 2020. He chose the Sooners over the likes of Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Missouri and Arkansas.

Mukes appeared in 12 games primarily on special teams as a freshman in 2021 but did not see the field in Year 2 this fall. He leaves OU with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Athletes across the country can officially enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5 with 45 days to find a new destination, per NCAA rules.