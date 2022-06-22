Sooners defeat Texas A&M 5-1; advance to MCWS championship series

Oklahoma has advanced to the Men’s College World Series’ championship weekend.

The Sooners defeated Texas A&M 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon to move into the MCWS best-of-3 deciding series for the 2022 national champion.

OU (45-22) will face either Ole Miss or Arkansas in the championship series, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.

Oklahoma is looking for its first national title since 1994.

The Sooners set the tone in the first inning against the Aggies.

Starter David Sandlin struck out the side. In the bottom of the first, Jimmy Crooks smacked a three-run homer to give Oklahoma a 3-0 lead.

That was all the support that the Sooners needed.

Sandlin (9-4), an Owasso High School graduate, threw seven innings. He registered a career-high 12 strikeouts against only one walk.

OU made it 4-0 in the third inning when Peyton Graham scored on a fielding error by Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss. The Sooners added another run in the fifth when Tanner Tredaway singled to left field.

Texas A&M’s only run came when Dylan Rock hit a solo homer in the sixth inning.​

