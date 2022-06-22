Sooners defeat Texas A&M 5-1; advance to MCWS championship series

Oklahoma starting pitcher David Sandlin (28) throws a pitch against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Oklahoma has advanced to the Men’s College World Series’ championship weekend.
The Sooners defeated Texas A&M 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon to move into the MCWS best-of-3 deciding series for the 2022 national champion.
OU (45-22) will face either Ole Miss or Arkansas in the championship series, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.
Oklahoma is looking for its first national title since 1994.
The Sooners set the tone in the first inning against the Aggies.
Starter David Sandlin struck out the side. In the bottom of the first, Jimmy Crooks smacked a three-run homer to give Oklahoma a 3-0 lead.
That was all the support that the Sooners needed.
Sandlin (9-4), an Owasso High School graduate, threw seven innings. He registered a career-high 12 strikeouts against only one walk.
OU made it 4-0 in the third inning when Peyton Graham scored on a fielding error by Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss. The Sooners added another run in the fifth when Tanner Tredaway singled to left field.
Oklahoma starting pitcher David Sandlin (28) throws a pitch against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) bumps helmets with Peyton Graham (20) and Blake Robertson (26) celebrating his three run homer in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) runs the bases after hitting a three run homer in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Texas A&M right fielder Brett Minnich (23) jumps to try and reach the home run ball by Oklahoma in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)