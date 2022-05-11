Sooners, Cowgirls dominate All-Big 12 softball awards

The Bedlam schools dominated the All-Big 12 Awards released by the conference on Wednesday.
Oklahoma (six players) and Oklahoma State (two) made up two-thirds of the 12-player first-team selections, which were voted on by the league’s coaches.
OU swept the individual awards with five selections.
Jocelyn Alo, a super senior, was named the Big 12 player of the year. Jordy Bahl and Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell were named the co-pitchers of the year. Bahl was also named the freshman of the year, while Grace Lyons was named the defensive player of the year.
Patty Gasso was voted the league’s coach of the year for an unprecedented 10th year in a row.
Alo, an outfielder/designated player, leads the country in slugging percentage (1.135) and on-base percentage (.624). Alo is the NCAA Division I career home run leader (112) and has 24 homers this season. She leads the league with a .476 batting average.
Bahl leads the league in wins (21) and had the Big 12’s second-lowest opponent’s batting average (.137). She has 1999 strikeouts and a 0.95 ERA. Bahl became the first freshman to win a pitching award since Paige Parker in 2015.
Maxwell leads the conference with 228 strikeouts. The junior is holding batters to a .143 batting average. She’s registered 15 wins and also has two saves.
Lyons, a shortstop, was named the conference’s top defensive player for the second consecutive season. She helped turn 11 double plays and only had six errors this year.
Gasso has led Oklahoma to a 48-1 record, including a 38-game winning streak to begin the 2022 campaign to set the mark for best start in Division I history. OU won 35 games by run rule.
OU had six first-team selections, including unanimous picks with Alo, Bahl, Lyons and Tiare Jennings. Hope Trautwin and Jayda Coleman were also first-team choices.
Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish and Maxwell joined their Bedlam partners as unanimous selections.
OSU’s Katelynn Carwile, Chyenne Factor, Kiley Naomi and Sydney Pennington were second-team selections. OU’s Alyssa Brito also was a second-team pick.
The Big 12 Tournament will begin Thursday at Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. OSU will face Kansas at 3 p.m. Oklahoma, the regular-season champion, earned a first-round bye and will face either Iowa State or Baylor at 1 p.m. Friday.
ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL AWARDS
FIRST TEAM
Name, School;Yr.;Pos.
McKenzie Wilson, Baylor;So.;OF
Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma*;Sr.;UTL
Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma*;Fr.;P
Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma;So.;UTL
Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma*;So.;INF
Grace Lyons, Oklahoma*;Sr.;INF
Hope Trautwein, Oklahoma;Sr.;P
Miranda Elish, Oklahoma St.*;Gr.;P
Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma St.*;Jr.;P
Hailey Dolcini, Texas;Sr.;P
Mary Iakopo, Texas;Sr.;C/1B
Janae Jefferson, Texas*;Sr.;INF
SECOND TEAM
Aliyah Binford, Baylor;So.;P/INF
Dariana Orme, Baylor;So.;P
Mikayla Ramos, Iowa St.;Sr.;C
Carli Spelhaug, Iowa St.;Jr.;UTL
Olivia Bruno, Kansas;Fr.;UTL
Alyssa Brito, Oklahoma;So.;UTL
Katelynn Carwile, Oklahoma St.;So.;OF
Chyenne Factor, Oklahoma St.;Sr.;OF
Kiley Naomi, Oklahoma St.;Sr.;INF
Sydney Pennington, Oklahoma St.;Gr.;INF
Mia Scott, Texas;Fr.;INF
Alyssa Washington, Texas;So.;INF
FRESHMAN TEAM
Taylor Strain, Baylor*;OF
Kaci West, Baylor*;P
Angelina Allen, Iowa St.*;INF
Kaylee Pond, Iowa St.*;INF
Olivia Bruno, Kansas*;UTL
Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma*;P
Brianna Evans, Oklahoma St.*;INF
Katie Cimusz, Texas* C/1B
Mia Scott, Texas*;INF
Sophia Simpson, Texas*;P
* Unanimous selection