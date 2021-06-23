Sooners, Cowboys hit road in 2022 Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge

The Bedlam schools announced on Wednesday their opponents for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge.

Oklahoma will travel to Auburn while Oklahoma State will play at Florida in the Jan. 29 contests.

This is the ninth season for the event, which consists of 10 games between the leagues’ schools.

The Big 12 is 44-35 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big 12 is 4-2-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020.

This will be the fourth meeting between OU and Auburn. OU beat the Tigers during the 1978-79 season and in the 1988 NCAA Tournament. Auburn defeated the Sooners during the 2016-17 campaign.

OU will be led by first-year head coach Porter Moser. Auburn went 13-14 last season under Bruce Pearl.

Oklahoma State is 6-2 overall in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and won its last three Challenge games.

Florida has won all three previous meetings between the schools.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. TV designations and game times will be announced when available.

