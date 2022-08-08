Sooners, Cowboys find lofty positions in preseason Top 25 coaches poll

The Bedlam schools earned spots in the USA Today Top 25 preseason coaches poll released on Monday.

Oklahoma is No. 9, while Oklahoma State checks in at No. 11 entering the 2022 campaign.

The Sooners, under first-year head coach Brent Venables, are the highest-ranked program among Big 12 schools. Defending conference champion Baylor is No. 10, while Texas is No. 18.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame make up the top five.

Kansas State and Iowa State also received votes among the 65-coach panel.

Oklahoma State has been ranked by coaches in the preseason top 25 in five of the past six years and eight of the last 11 years.

The No. 11 position is the Cowboys’ highest preseason rank since 2017 when it was voted No. 11.

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Tulsa’s Philip Montgomery and Venables are not part of the voting panel.