 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Sooners, Cowboys find lofty positions in preseason Top 25 coaches poll

  • Updated
  • 0
OU Texas (copy)

Oklahoma was represented in the Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll released on Monday.

 Tulsa World file photo

The Bedlam schools earned spots in the USA Today Top 25 preseason coaches poll released on Monday.

Oklahoma is No. 9, while Oklahoma State checks in at No. 11 entering the 2022 campaign.

The Sooners, under first-year head coach Brent Venables, are the highest-ranked program among Big 12 schools. Defending conference champion Baylor is No. 10, while Texas is No. 18.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame make up the top five.

Kansas State and Iowa State also received votes among the 65-coach panel.

Oklahoma State has been ranked by coaches in the preseason top 25 in five of the past six years and eight of the last 11 years.

People are also reading…

The No. 11 position is the Cowboys’ highest preseason rank since 2017 when it was voted No. 11.

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Tulsa’s Philip Montgomery and Venables are not part of the voting panel.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert