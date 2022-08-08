Sooners, Cowboys find lofty positions in preseason Top 25 coaches poll

The Bedlam schools earned spots in the
released on Monday. USA Today Top 25 preseason coaches poll
Oklahoma is No. 9, while Oklahoma State checks in at No. 11 entering the 2022 campaign.
The Sooners, under first-year head coach Brent Venables, are the highest-ranked program among Big 12 schools. Defending conference champion Baylor is No. 10, while Texas is No. 18.
Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame make up the top five.
Kansas State and Iowa State also received votes among the 65-coach panel.
Oklahoma State has been ranked by coaches in the preseason top 25 in five of the past six years and eight of the last 11 years.
The No. 11 position is the Cowboys’ highest preseason rank since 2017 when it was voted No. 11.
Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Tulsa’s Philip Montgomery and Venables are not part of the voting panel.
Photos: OU, OSU and TU players on 2022 preseason award watch lists
TU QB Davis Brin
Watch list: Wuerffel Trophy
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin rolls out looking for receiver during the game against Navy Midshipmen at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Oct. 29, 2021.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
OSU DT Brendon Evers
Watch list: Wuerffel Trophy
Tyler Lacy (right) and Brendon Evers celebrate a successful play during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Tulsa World file photo
OU QB Dillon Gabriel
Watch lists: Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel runs onto the field for OU's spring football game on April 23, 2022.
Read more here
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OU RB Eric Gray
Watch list: Doak Walker Award Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Read more here
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OU OL Anton Harrison
Watch list: Outland Trophy Oklahoma defensive end Marcus Stripling (33) holds offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Read more here
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OSU P Tom Hutton
Watch list: Ray Guy Award Oklahoma State's Tom Hutton punts against Kansas during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Read more here
Tulsa World file photo
TU PK Zack Long
Watch list: Lou Groza Award
Tulsa Golden Hurricane place kicker Zack Long (left) kicks a field goal from holder Cannon Montgomery during the game against the Houston Cougars at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Oct. 1, 2021.
Photo by BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
OSU DE Brock Martin
Watch list: Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award No. 40 Brock Martin celebrates a sack during Oklahoma State's football game vs. No. 24 Kansas State in Stillwater, Oklahoma at Boone Pickens Stadium, on September 28, 2019.
Read more here
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
OU WR Marvin Mims
Watch lists: Fred Biletnikoff Award, Wuerffel Trophy and Paul Hornung Award Oklahoma's Marvin Mims runs the ball under pressure from against Oregon's Sua’ava Poti during their football game in the Alamo Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Read more here
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
OSU DE Collin Oliver
Watch lists: Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver celebrates a tackle against Iowa State on Oct. 23, 2021 in Ames, Iowa.
Read more here
Tulsa World file photo
OSU WR Brennan Presley
Watch list: Paul Hornung Award
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) cheers after teammate wide receiver Tay Martin (1), not pictured, scores a touchdown during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OU DT Jalen Redmond
Watch list: Chuck Bednarik Award
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) hits Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OSU RB Dominic Richardson
Watch list: Doak Walker Award Oklahoma State's Dominic Richardson (20) gets by Tulsa's TieNeal Martin (7) in the third quarter of the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Read more here
Photo by SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
OSU QB Spencer Sanders
Watch lists: Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders looks for a receiver downfield against the Notre Dame defense during Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Jan. 1, 2022.
Read more here
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OU P Michael Turk
Watch list: Ray Guy Award Oklahoma punter Michael Turk (37) warms up before a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Read more here
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OU LB David Ugwoegbu
Watch list: Butkus Award Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu tackles Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson during their game Oct. 23, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Read more here
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OU TE Brayden Willis
Watch list: Mackey Award Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (25) tackles Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Read more here
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
TU P Lachlan Wilson
Watch list: Ray Guy Award Tulsa punter Lachlan Wilson is roughed by South Florida's Jayden Curry during the second half of their game in October 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Tulsa won 32-31.
Read more here
Photo by David Dermer, Special to the Tulsa World
OSU C Preston Wilson
Watch list: Rimington Trophy Preston Wilson at OSU's football practice on August 12, 2021.
Read more here
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
OSU OG Hunter Woodard
Watch list: Outland Trophy Hunter Woodard participates in offensive line drills at OSU's football practice on August 12, 2021.
Read more here
Photo by DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
