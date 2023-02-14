Texas Tech at No. 15 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

Texas Tech 16-9, 4-8 Big 12; Oklahoma 20-4, 10-3

Three storylines

* More than basketball: Pink will be the dominant color at the Lloyd Noble Center when OU returns for a midweek contest against Texas Tech. It is the annual cancer awareness game.

* Playing for first: A victory over the Red Raiders would push the Sooners into a first-place tie with Texas atop the Big 12 standings. Both OU and UT will have four regular-season games remaining with the Horns visiting Oklahoma on Feb. 25.

* Race to 20: Oklahoma reached 20 wins faster than all but two teams in program history, needing only 24 contests to reach the mark. The two other teams to reach the mark were the 2008-09 and 2001-02 teams. Both of those squads reached the Final Four.

— Eric Baily, Tulsa World