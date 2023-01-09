Sooners continue to mine transfer portal for defensive linemen with second commitment in as many days

Oklahoma continued to focus on defensive line help through the transfer portal.

Davon Sears, a defensive tackle from Texas State, announced his commitment to play for the Sooners on Monday morning. Oklahoma beat out finalists Penn State and Tennessee for his services.

His tweet only had one word – “Okla-home-a” – followed by heart emojis.

Sears is the fourth defensive lineman to announce OU as a landing spot after entering the transfer portal. The 6-2, 290-pounder joins Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey, Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford and Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd, who announced his pledge on Sunday night.

Sears played at Ellsworth Community College for one season before transferring to Texas State in 2021. A graduate of Detroit Center Line High School, he didn’t play in his first season at the Sun Belt Conference school before registering 15 tackles (including 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack) with three starts last year for the Bobcats.

During a signing day news conference, Brent Venables said he expected to sign 10 players entering the start of school, which is Jan. 17. OU’s second-year coach is one player away from hitting that target.

OU now has received commitments from nine players. Joining the defensive line group is tight end Austin Stogner (South Carolina), offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer (Miami, Ohio), linebacker Dasan McCullough (Indiana), safety Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech) and punter Luke Elzinga (Central Michigan).

The transfer portal for FBS players will close on Jan. 18.