Sooners continue to dominate, set NCAA record

The superlatives are piling up for Oklahoma softball, and on Sunday, the team’s dominance reached overwhelming heights.

The Sooners’ 21-0 victory over Texas Tech not only gave OU a three-game sweep of the series and a 6-0 record in Big 12 play, it also boosted their overall mark to 36-0, which establishes a new NCAA record for the best start in Division I history.

The numbers from Sunday’s victory embody the type of year the defending national champions have been enjoying. The Sooners’ 21 runs marked a season-high, as they scored at least once in each inning and held a 13-0 advantage after the second inning. Pitchers Jordy Bahl and Nicole May combined to deliver OU’s sixth no-hitter of the year and 21st shutout, with Bahl (16-0) getting the victory after pitching the first 2⅔ innings.

At the plate, Oklahoma hit seven home runs, two by the NCAA’s all-time HR-leader, Jocelyn Alo, who now has 21 this season to lead the nation. Every starter in OU’s lineup got at least one hit and 10 batters overall did, while 10 different player scored at least a run and nine hitters drove in at least one run.

The Sooners have hit home runs in 30 of their 36 contests, and 100 overall to lead the nation. OU has outscored opponents 354-27 on the season, with just 17 of those runs allowed being earned.

The pitching staff tops the country with a 0.60 earned-run average, with Hope Trautwein leading all individual pitchers with a miniscule 0.12 ERA.

