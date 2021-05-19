Sooners complete comeback, advance to NCAA golf championship

The Oklahoma men's golf team came back from four shots down over the final six holes Wednesday to advance to the NCAA Championship for the 10th straight year.

The top-ranked Sooners shot a final-round, 10-under 278 to overtake Texas A&M and San Diego on the final hole to finish fourth at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional.

"Today was hopefully the start of something really special," OU coach Ryan Hybl said in a news release. "We didn't play very well the first two days and to come out here and shoot double-digits under par was absolutely phenomenal. To get four birdies on the last hole, which is what we needed, is great. I'm just so thankful for our guys and the work they've put in."

The Sooners, Aggies and Toreros were tied coming down the stretch, but four birdies on hole No. 18, including three from the redshirt senior All-Americans Garett Reband, Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell, powered the Sooners to the finish line.

Brightwell made the clinching birdie putt to finish his strong week at 10-under 206 and share runner-up individual honors. Brightwell, who punched his ticket to the first NCAA Championship berth of his career on Wednesday, was one of four Sooners in red numbers in the final round, firing a 2-under 70 to close.

Texas Tech (838 total) won the Albuquerque Regional, with Arizona State and Oregon State tying for second (848). The NCAA Championship will be held May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.