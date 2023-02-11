NORMAN — Oklahoma suffered its latest Big 12 blowout defeat Saturday afternoon in a 78-55 loss to No. 9 Kansas inside Lloyd Noble Center.

Jalen Wilson led four Jayhawks scorers in double figures with 18 points while the Sooners turned in another clumsy offensive showing, turning the ball over 24 times and finishing 35.7% from the field en route to their eighth loss in 10 games.

Jalen Hill led the Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) with 14 points and five rebounds. Grant Sherfield closed with 10 points and missed on 10 of his last 12 field goal attempts. OU’s 24 turnovers marked a season-high and its most since the opening night defeat to Sam Houston State on Nov. 7.

Saturday’s loss marks the Sooners’ fifth straight to Kansas (20-5, 8-4) and the largest since a 17-point defeat in Lawrence on Feb. 15, 2020.

When OU left Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 10 following a 79-75 loss to Kansas, the Sooners sat 10-6 and 1-3 in the Big 12 with a healthy NCAA Tournament resume. On Saturday, following a seventh straight defeat that delivered the latest blow to those postseason hopes, that early January night felt ages ago.

OU initially broke from its mode of slow starts in Big 12 play claiming an early lead on back-to-back baskets from Grant Sherfield on a pair of assists from Jalen Hill.

OU led 7-0 on Hill’s lay-in two possessions later. Hill finished the half with a team-high eight points adding three rebounds and two steals to his tally.

The early surge arrived as Kansas opened 2-of-14 from the field. But OU’s early momentum ultimately cratered as soon as the Jayhawks found their stroke.

Kansas knocked down 14 of its last 18 field goal attempts before halftime, including 13 of 15 to close the period. That sharp shooting led primarily by Wilson and Dajuan Harris powered a 25-8 Jayhawks run before the break.

After holding a 20-19 lead with 5:43 to go in the half, the Sooners entered the locker room down 35-22.

Kansas scorching run coincided with a purely dismal stretch of offensive basketball from OU.

Hill’s pair of makes represented the Sooners’ only field goals on nine attempts over the final 6:53 of the half. After his early baskets, Sherfield missed his next five shots while OU committed 13 turnovers and went without a single assist after Hill’s pair that came inside the opening two minutes of regulation.

A 10-2 OU run over the initial 1:32 of the second half breathed much-needed life into a Lloyd Noble Center crowd that often grew louder for Kansas than for the hosts on Saturday. Otega Oweh opened the scoring run with a pair of free throws and then capped it by connecting on his first 3-point attempt of the season to cut the Kansas lead to 37-32 with 18:28 to play.

Yet no different from the first-half, the early OU push was followed by a Kansas onslaught.

The Jayhawks responded to Oweh’s triple with an 18-6 run that fueled a Kansas lead that grew to 65-42 on Wilson’s 3-pointer with 8:50 to go. The Sooners never got closer as the thin home crowd dissipated in the closing minutes of their sixth home loss of the season.

The Sooners host No. 12 Kansas State Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.