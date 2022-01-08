Sooners come alive in second half, down No. 11 Iowa State

NORMAN — Whatever clicked for Oklahoma midway through the second half Saturday night at Lloyd Noble Center could make someone a fortune.
It’s whatever caused the Sooners to reverse an 11-point, second-half deficit into a 79-66 victory over No. 11 Iowa State. It was almost like OU suited up multiple teams in what turned into its biggest win of the season.
OU coach Porter Moser had an explanation for it after his team improved to 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.
“We talk about sharing it and moving it,” he said, referencing the basketball.
The sharing came from backup point guard Bijan Cortes. He mimicked Magic Johnson over the final 10 minutes. He had five assists and connected on both of his attempts from the field, spurring the Sooners to their best shooting performance of the year.
OU shot a season-high 62% (29-for-47) from the field and were 7-for-12 from 3-point range.
The final 10 minutes were offensive efficiency on a level rarely seen on a college court. The Sooners connected on their final nine shot attempts and on 16 of the final 19 over the last 15 minutes.
Umoja Gibson led OU with 20 points and Tanner Groves tossed in 16. Elijah Harkless tossed in 13. But those last 10 minutes were a team-wide clinic. Jacob Groves scored nine points with six coming in the final nine minutes. All were on assists by Cortes.
“It’s fun playing with a point guard that sees the floor the way he does and makes the passes that he makes,” Jacob Groves said. “He’s not scared.”
Iowa State (13-2, 1-2) had shown no signs of allowing that kind of hot streak. It came to Norman after beating No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47 on Wednesday.
The Cyclones had a pretty good formula going with a 53-43 lead with a little over 14 minutes to play.
OU had already made a run to cut its deficit to 5 points when Moser brought in Cortes to rest starting point guard Jordan Goldwire with 9 1/2 minutes left.
It turned into the move of the season.
“He got it moving,” Moser said. “He went downhill and didn’t over-penetrate. He drew a crowd and kicked it. He drew a crowd and hit a cutter. He’s got such vision and that’s what we weren’t doing. We were hitting, getting out of it and taking a bad shot. I thought he did a great job of having a great pace to it. He got the ball out of their trap and then when he did go downhill, he drew a crowd and hit cutters. He just got the ball popping.”
Iowa State never recovered. Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points apiece.
OKLAHOMA 79, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 66
IOWA ST. (13-1): Conditt 2-2 0-0 4, Brockington 9-15 0-0 20, Hunter 9-15 0-0 20, Kalscheur 2-6 0-0 4, Enaruna 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 4-7 0-0 12, Kunc 1-1 0-1 2, Grill 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-52 0-1 66.
OKLAHOMA (12-3): T.Groves 7-13 1-1 16, Hill 3-5 3-4 9, Gibson 4-6 10-10 20, Goldwire 2-5 0-0 4, Harkless 5-9 0-2 13, Cortes 2-2 0-0 4, Noland 2-2 0-0 4, Chargois 0-0 0-0 0, J.Groves 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 29-47 14-17 79.
Halftime: ISU 36-32. 3-point goals: ISU 8-17 (Jackson 4-7, Hunter 2-3, Brockington 2-4, Grill 0-1, Kalscheur 0-2), OU 7-12 (Harkless 3-4, Gibson 2-3, J.Groves 1-1, T.Groves 1-3, Goldwire 0-1). Rebounds: ISU 16 (Brockington 4), OU 24 (T.Groves 6). Assists: ISU 14 (Conditt 5), OU 17 (Cortes 5). Total fouls: ISU 17, OU 11. Fouled out: Kalscheur.
