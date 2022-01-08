Sooners come alive in second half, down No. 11 Iowa State

NORMAN — Whatever clicked for Oklahoma midway through the second half Saturday night at Lloyd Noble Center could make someone a fortune.

It’s whatever caused the Sooners to reverse an 11-point, second-half deficit into a 79-66 victory over No. 11 Iowa State. It was almost like OU suited up multiple teams in what turned into its biggest win of the season.

OU coach Porter Moser had an explanation for it after his team improved to 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.

“We talk about sharing it and moving it,” he said, referencing the basketball.

The sharing came from backup point guard Bijan Cortes. He mimicked Magic Johnson over the final 10 minutes. He had five assists and connected on both of his attempts from the field, spurring the Sooners to their best shooting performance of the year.

OU shot a season-high 62% (29-for-47) from the field and were 7-for-12 from 3-point range.

The final 10 minutes were offensive efficiency on a level rarely seen on a college court. The Sooners connected on their final nine shot attempts and on 16 of the final 19 over the last 15 minutes.