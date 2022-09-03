Sooners coast past UTEP 45-13, Venables gets first win at OU

NORMAN — Ninth-ranked Oklahoma opened the Brent Venables era Saturday afternoon and the Sooners kicked off the new chapter in style, coasting past visiting UTEP (0-2), 45-13, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

OU found the end zone on each of its first three possessions, building a 21-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game on rushing scores by Dillon Gabriel and Gavin Freeman and a six-yard touchdown reception by Brayden Willis. Gabriel, the transfer passer from UCF, finished 15 of 23 with 233 yards and three total touchdowns in his Sooners debut and the hosts led 28-10 at halftime.

The first look at Venables’ defense saw OU limit UTEP to 13 points and 316 total yards, including 28 on the ground for Miners rushers. Billy Bowman led the Sooners with nine tackles while freshman Gentry Williams — the former Booker T. Washington star — capped his OU debut with a late interception. Marcus Major (seven carries, 54 yards) added a pair of second half rushing scores to pad the advantage.

OU hosts Kent State in Week 2. Kick off is set for 6 p.m. at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Player of the game: Dillon Gabriel

The last left-handed quarterback to win in his Oklahoma debut is familiar to Dillon Gabriel.

Josh Heupel opened the Bob Stoops era in 1999 at quarterback during a 49-0 victory over Indiana State.

Gabriel, who began his career playing for Heupel at UCF (2019), didn’t waste time winning over the Sooners’ fans. He led touchdown drives during the Sooners’ first three possessions, including his 12-yard run and six-yard pass to Brayden Willis.

Gabriel looked settled and put up good numbers: 15-of-23 passing for 233 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 20 yards with one score.​

Play of the game

Freshman wide receiver Gavin Freeman took the first touch of his college career nine minutes and 17 seconds into the action. Forty-six yards later, the walk-on from Oklahoma City was in the end zone.

Freeman’s 46-yard rushing score handed OU a 21-0 with 6:43 remaining in the first quarter. With the Sooners just past midfield, Freeman took the reverse pitch from Gabriel and surged into the Miners’ secondary, breaking four tackles and running past seven UTEP defenders on his way to the first touchdown of his career.

Freeman, the first-year pass catcher Heritage Hall, had interest from Texas Tech and scholarship offers from Air Force and Tulsa before opting to walk-on in Norman. In Game 1 with the Sooners Saturday, he made an immediate mark.

Stat of the game

The 28 yards gained by UTEP rushers on Saturday marked the fewest allowed by an OU defense in a single game in nearly two years.

The Miners’ final rushing total is the lowest count the Sooners have conceded since holding Baylor to 25 yards on the ground on Dec. 5, 2020. It represents OU’s sixth-best run defense performance since 2009, trailing only defensive efforts against Baylor (2020), Kansas (15 yards, 2014), Kansas State 924 yards, 2013) Florida State (27, 2011) and Idaho State (-22, 2009)

Surprise star

Brayden Willis caught two touchdown passes across 13 games last fall. In 2022, the senior tight end needed less than one half to match his mark from a year ago.

Willis hauled in three passes for 40 yards — his highest yards tally since the 2020 Big 12 Championship game — and a single-game career-best two touchdowns in the season opener. He was on the receiving end of the first touchdown pass of Gabriel’s OU career in the first quarter, a six-yard floater that extended the Sooners’ lead to 14-0. And Gabriel found Willis again just before half time for a 28-yard touchdown reception, complete with a juke move from the 6-foot-4, 240-pound hybrid back.

Last month, Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby projected a bigger role for Willis in 2022.

“Brayden is going to be very, very involved,” Lebby said on Aug. 2. “...we’re going to play in all these different packages where we’re getting different guys involved. I think it’s important to find ways to get our best guys on the field.”

On Saturday, with Willis’ breakout season opener, Lebby’s words rang true.

Streak continues

With Saturday’s win, 10 of the last 11 OU head football coaches have notched victories in their debuts, dating back to Bud Wilkinson in 1947.

John Blake suffered the only debut loss over that span, a 20-7 defeat to TCU on Sept. 7, 1996.