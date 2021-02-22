Sooners climb to highest AP top 25 ranking since 2018

Oklahoma moved up to No. 7 in the AP top 25 poll, the program's highest ranking since 2018.

Oklahoma’s climb up the Associated Press Top 25 poll continued with Monday’s release of the new rankings.
It is Oklahoma’s highest position since plateauing at No. 4 during the 2017-18 campaign. The Sooners are now No. 7, a jump of two spots, in the Top 25.
OU (14-5), winners of eight of its past nine games, will play at Kansas State on Tuesday followed by a home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois make up the AP’s top five.
Big 12 schools joining OU and Baylor in the rankings include West Virginia (No. 10), Texas (14), Kansas (17) and Texas Tech (18).
The Sooners are still awaiting word about rescheduling home games against Baylor and Texas.
Photos: OU basketball wins at Iowa State for first time in 10 years
Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) is fouled by Iowa State forward Solomon Young (33) while driving to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV, left, fights for a loose ball with Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill drives to the basket over Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) drives to the basket over Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (4) and guard Jaden Walker, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) drives to the basket over Iowa State guard Tre Jackson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless drives to the basket ahead of Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma forward Brady Manek drives to the basket in front of Iowa State forward George Conditt IV, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State guard Tyler Harris tries to steal the ball from Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) blocks a shot by Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, center, drives to the basket between Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson, left, and guard Austin Reaves, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves drives up court past Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger applauds his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams drives over Iowa State guard Tre Jackson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill passes ahead of Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson and Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, right, fight for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, right, drives to the basket past Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) and forward Kur Kuath (52) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) blocks a shot by Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) walks off the court with teammate Victor Iwuakor (0) after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Video: OU's Lon Kruger on dealing with long breaks between games
