Sooners climb to highest AP top 25 ranking since 2018

Oklahoma’s climb up the Associated Press Top 25 poll continued with Monday’s release of the new rankings.

The Sooners are now No. 7, a jump of two spots, in the Top 25. It is Oklahoma’s highest position since plateauing at No. 4 during the 2017-18 campaign.

OU (14-5), winners of eight of its past nine games, will play at Kansas State on Tuesday followed by a home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois make up the AP’s top five.

Big 12 schools joining OU and Baylor in the rankings include West Virginia (No. 10), Texas (14), Kansas (17) and Texas Tech (18).

The Sooners are still awaiting word about rescheduling home games against Baylor and Texas.

