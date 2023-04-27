Oklahoma picked up its biggest recruiting win to date in the 2024 cycle with its sixth commitment in the upcoming class Thursday.
Zion Kearney, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas, announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners via Twitter Thursday morning, handing OU its highest-rated commit yet in the 2024 class.
Ready to cash in! 🏠 🎥 @BallerTribe pic.twitter.com/IEf4jcWNvz— Zion Kearney (@ZionKearney2024) April 27, 2023
A consensus four-star prospect out of Texas' Hightower High School, Kearney picks the Sooners over LSU, Arkansas, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Houston after visiting Norman for last Saturday's spring scrimmage.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, he is the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 64 overall recruit in his class. With a .9650 recruiting rating from 247Sports, Kearney is now highest-rated member of OU's cast of 2024 commits.
- S - Jaydan Hardy: .9316
- CB - Jeremiah Newcombe: .9062
- QB - Michael Hawkins: .9006
- OT - Isaiah Autry: .8833
- WR - KJ Daniels: .8764
Kearney's commitment marks the Sooners' third pass catching addition since the arrival of first-year wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.
Kearney joins three-star pass catcher KJ Daniels as the other pass catcher committed to OU in 2024. Earlier this week, OU secured a transfer portal pledge from Texas wide receiver Brenen Thompson.
"I fell in love with the winning culture at OU," Kearney told SoonerScoop's Josh McCuistion. "At Junior Day I could see the staff is all about family. Coach (Brent Venables) is a good motivator. Coach (Jeff) Lebby and Jones watched film with me and showed me how I fit in their offense. I feel I’m a perfect fit."
A skilled wide receiver, Kearney doubles as a sprinter in track and field season. With his combination of size and speed, he caught 39 passes for 765 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior season last fall.
Of note with Kearney and Daniels committed to the Sooners is that OU inked only two wide receivers in its 2023 signing class. With plenty more work to be done for Venables and Co. in the summer recruiting season, more pass catching talent could come into the fold.