Sooners capture ninth consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship

“There were times when we were giving up too much on the pitching side, but our team never let that bother them,” Gasso said. “It didn’t take our momentum away. They did a good job of staying locked in the whole way through.

“There are still some things we have to fix, but they competed like champions this weekend.”

The Sooners’ 9-7 lead after three innings held up as both pitching staffs began to settle.

Both teams scored a single run in the fourth inning to make it 10-8 and then OU’s Jayda Coleman hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to produce the final score.

“We gave up all those unearned runs (in the second inning), it was the difference in the game,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I felt like we outplayed them, to be honest, but to make four errors and give up six unearned runs ...”

Gajewski was impressed with his team, who appeared unfazed by the runs allowed and rallied to score six runs in the third.

“(Their attitude) allowed us to come back and make this a game,” said Gajewski, whose team would have won their first conference title since 1995 win a victory.