Sooners capture ninth consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State welcomed full capacity for possibly the biggest softball game in school history, with the announcement coming about 90 minutes before Sunday’s first pitch against Oklahoma.
While the atmosphere returned to pre-COVID levels, so did the Big 12 regular-season outcome.
Top-ranked Oklahoma registered an 11-8 victory over OSU to win its ninth consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship.
“That’s a tough environment, without question,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “It’s a good environment. We need to feel that.”
This year’s Bedlam rivalry is just brewing. While OU took two out of three games in this series, these schools seem destined for more meetings.
The Big 12 Tournament will be played in Oklahoma City next weekend and they will be the top two seeds. Both also appear strong enough for Women’s College World Series appearances next month, where their paths could meet once more.
Sunday’s game was sloppy.
OSU’s Carrie Eberle was replaced after the second inning after allowing six runs – all unearned – as OU sent 10 batters to the plate. The Cowgirls committed three errors in the inning, which chased their pitcher.
The Sooners (42-2, 16-1 Big 12) had a 9-1 lead entering the third inning, but then also gave up six runs. Starter Giselle Juarez was pulled after giving up a pair of two-run home runs. Saturday’s starter Shannon Saile entered and had control issues. The two OU pitchers issued five walks and hit two batters during the third, as OSU had 12 plate appearances in the frame.
“There were times when we were giving up too much on the pitching side, but our team never let that bother them,” Gasso said. “It didn’t take our momentum away. They did a good job of staying locked in the whole way through.
“There are still some things we have to fix, but they competed like champions this weekend.”
The Sooners’ 9-7 lead after three innings held up as both pitching staffs began to settle.
Both teams scored a single run in the fourth inning to make it 10-8 and then OU’s Jayda Coleman hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to produce the final score.
“We gave up all those unearned runs (in the second inning), it was the difference in the game,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I felt like we outplayed them, to be honest, but to make four errors and give up six unearned runs ...”
Gajewski was impressed with his team, who appeared unfazed by the runs allowed and rallied to score six runs in the third.
“(Their attitude) allowed us to come back and make this a game,” said Gajewski, whose team would have won their first conference title since 1995 win a victory.
Juarez (16-1) picked up the win, while Nicole May earned her second save. May ended OSU’s long third inning with a bases-loaded strikeout. The freshman allowed only one run and three hits in 4.1 innings pitched.
Eberle (19-2), who reappeared for OSU in the fifth inning, allowed only four hits.
“The story of the weekend was Nicole May,” Gajewski said. “She came in this game and in the three games she pitched very well. Credit her and credit them.
“There’s a reason why they have been champions (nine) straight seasons. They are like sharks in the water. When you give them stuff, they annihilate you and they did that.”