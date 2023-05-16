Ahead of a weekend visit from No. 25 Oklahoma State that holds postseason implications, Oklahoma cancelled the Sooners' Tuesday night meeting with UT-Arlington by mutual agreement, the program announced Tuesday morning.

OU (29-22, 10-11 Big 12) was set host the Mavericks at L. Dale Mitchell Park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the cancellation. The Sooners will now close the regular season with a three-game Bedlam set against the Cowboys starting Thursday night in Norman.

Tuesday's decision followed a rash of similar cancellations around the country for programs in and around the NCAA Tournament picture.

OU, which enters the weekend firmly on the postseason bubble, likely could not have boosted its case for the 64-team field with a win over a .500 UT Arlington team that currently sits 105th in the NCAA RPI rankings. The outcome of the upcoming series with OSU, however, will hold much greater bearing on whether Sooners return to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.

OU welcomes the Cowboys to L. Dale Mitchell Park sitting 38th in the RPI rankings and seventh in the Big 12 league standings. First pitch Thursday is set for 6:30 p.m. followed by Friday's middle game (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday's 4 p.m. finale. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Big 12 Championship begins on May 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.