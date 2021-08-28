 Skip to main content
Sooners breakdown: Depth chart, stars, sleepers and broadcast information
Sooners breakdown: Depth chart, stars, sleepers and broadcast information

There are national-title aspirations for the Sooners and while OU is loaded at many positions, there are some questions

Broadcast information

Local radio affiliates

KMOD fm97.5 (Tulsa)

KAKC am1300 (Tulsa)

KYFM fm100.1 (Bartlesville)

KTFX fm101.7 (Muskogee)

Lincoln Riley TV show

Sundays, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley radio show

Tuesdays, 7 p.m., KTBZ am1430

Tickets

405-325-2424, soonersports.com

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns

Kennedy Brooks sat out last season, but rushed for at least 1,000 yards in the previous two seasons at OU.

2021 schedule

At Tulane

Sept. 4, 11 a.m., ABC

Oklahoma opens the season in an opponent’s stadium for the first time since 2012 (UTEP).

Western Carolina

Sept. 11, 6 p.m., PPV

Expect plenty of players to see action in the game against the FCS opponent.

Nebraska

Sept. 18, 11 a.m., FOX23

It’s the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century”.

West Virginia

Sept. 25, TBA

West Virginia has not beaten the Sooners since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

At Kansas State

Oct. 2, TBA

The Sooners will be looking to avenge back-to-back losses against the Wildcats.

Texas (at Dallas)

Oct. 9, TBA

Lincoln Riley will call offensive plays against the third different UT head coach since 2015.

TCU

Oct. 16, TBA

OU will be looking for its eighth consecutive win over the Horned Frogs.

At Kansas

Oct. 23, TBA

The Sooners will face a Jayhawks team led by first-year coach Lance Leipold.

Texas Tech

Oct. 30, TBA

The Red Raiders, with new offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, will look to solve the Sooners’ defense.

At Baylor

Nov. 13, TBA

Oklahoma gets to head to Waco off a bye week following nine straight Saturdays of games.

Iowa State

Nov. 20, TBA

This game may not only shuffle the Big 12 standings, but also have College Football Playoff implications.

At Oklahoma State

Nov. 27, TBA

Bedlam fans may have to cherish games like this with OU’s impending move to the SEC.

As a dynamic freshman, receiver Marvin Mims had a school-best nine touchdown catches. 

2020 results (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)

Missouri State: W, 48-0

Kansas State: L, 38-35

at Iowa State: L, 37-30

Texas (at Dallas): W, 53-45, 4 OT

at TCU: W, 33-14

at Texas Tech: W, 62-28

Kansas: W, 62-9

Oklahoma State: W, 41-13

Baylor: W, 27-14

at West Virginia: cancelled

Big 12 Championship: vs. Iowa State: W, 27-21

Cotton Bowl: vs. Florida: W, 55-20.

Broken Arrow graduate Andrew Raym moves to center this season, replacing Creed Humphrey.

 

Guerin Emig: Brennan Presley, Shamari Brooks, unbeaten Sooners highlight my predictions for college football's 2021 regular season

Depth chart

Likely starters listed first, returning starters in bold

OFFENSE

QB

Spencer Rattler

R-So., 6-1, 200

Caleb Williams

Fr., 6-1, 218

RB

Eric Gray

Jr., 5-9, 206

Kennedy Brooks

R-Jr., 5-11, 215

TE/H-B

Jeremiah Hall

R-Sr., 6-2, 248

Brayden Willis

Sr., 6-4, 235

WR

Marvin Mims

So., 5-11, 177

Mario Williams

Fr., 5-9, 186

WR

Jadon Haselwood

R-So., 6-3, 202

Mike Woods

Sr., 6-1, 198

WR

Theo Wease

R-Sr., 6-2, 200

Drake Stoops

R-Jr., 5-10, 190

LT

Anton Harrison

So., 6-5, 309

Wanya Morris

Jr., 6-5, 312

LG

Marquis Hayes

R-Sr., 6-5, 324

Chris Murray

Sr., 6-1, 301

C

Andrew Raym

So., 6-4, 315

Robert Congel

R-Sr., 6-4, 326

RG

Tyrese Robinson

R-Sr., 6-3, 324

Chris Murray

Sr., 6-1, 301

RT

Erik Swenson

R-Sr., 6-6, 328

Tyrese Robinson

R-Sr., 6-3, 324

DEFENSE

DE

Isaiah Thomas

R-Sr., 6-5, 266

Reggie Grimes

So., 6-4, 258

NG

Perrion Winfrey

Sr., 6-4, 292

Jordan Kelley

R-Jr., 6-3, 284

DT

Jalen Redmond

R-So., 6-2, 279

Josh Ellison

Jr., 6-2, 283

RUSH

Nik Bonitto

R-Jr., 6-3, 240

Marcus Stripling

Jr., 6-3, 242

MLB

DaShaun White

Sr., 6-0, 225

David Ugwoegbu

Jr., 6-4, 248

WLB

Brian Asamoah

R-Jr., 6-1, 228

Caleb Kelly

R-Sr., 6-3, 232

NB

Jeremiah Criddell

R-So., 5-11, 198

Billy Bowman

Fr., 5-10, 188

FS

Pat Fields

Sr., 6-0, 204

Key Lawrence

So., 6-1, 208

SS

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Sr., 5-11, 200

Bryson Washington

R-Fr., 6-2, 190

CB

Woodi Washington

R-So., 5-11, 191

Justin Harrington

R-J., 6-2, 212

CB

D.J. Graham

So., 6-0, 193

Jaden Davis

Jr., 5-10, 185

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Gabe Brkic

R-Jr., 6-3, 201

Zach Schmit

R-Fr., 5-10, 183

Punter

Reeves Mundschau

R-Sr., 6-0, 184

Michael Turk

R-Sr., 6-0, 230

Deep snapper

Kasey Kelleher

R-Sr., 5-10, 235

Kickoff return

Billy Bowman

Fr., 5-10, 188

Mario Williams

Fr., 5-9, 186

Punt returns

Marvin Mims

So., 5-11, 177

Mario Williams

Fr., 5-9, 186

Memorial High School graduate Isaiah Thomas will be one of the anchors on the defensive line.

Position analysis

Quarterbacks

The scoop: For the first time in five seasons, the Sooners will have a returning starter at quarterback. Spencer Rattler, who took over for Jalen Hurts last season, is expected to be a Heisman Trophy contender this season.

The bottom line: Rattler is the only quarterback with meaningful snaps in Lincoln Riley’s system. Highly touted recruit Caleb Williams will be watched closely, while Tanner Schafer enters his fifth season at OU.

Running backs

The scoop: Kennedy Brooks returns after opting out last year due to COVID while Tennessee transfer Eric Gray joined the team. Following the late absences of Marcus Major (academics) and Tre Bradford (transfer), staying healthy will be huge in 2021.​

The bottom line: Lincoln Riley has mentioned having two starters at running back with Brooks and Gray. Look for Gray to be a big threat in the offense, especially with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Receivers

The scoop: Marvin Mims returns after a dynamic freshman season and expected to be the go-to receiver. Jadon Haselwood is healthy and Theo Wease hopes to build off a late-season surge. Keep an eye on Austin Stogner’s return.

The bottom line: Arkansas transfer Mike Woods (32 catches, 619 yards in 2020) is expected to be an impact player. Can freshmen Mario Williams, Cody Jackson or Jalil Farooq have a Mims-like year?

Offensive line

The scoop: Bill Bedenbaugh has been excited about his offensive line through fall camp, saying he can see signs of the 2018 team that won the Joe Moore award, given annually to the best collegiate football offensive line unit. He said he feels comfortable with playing seven or eight players.

The bottom line: Filling former center Creed Humphrey’s shoes weren’t be easy, but Broken Arrow High School graduate Andrew Raym could be the anchor this season.

Defensive line

The scoop: The interior offensive line will be led by Perrion Winfrey, with Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto expected to also be impact players. The depth of the line will be a huge asset this season.

The bottom line: Oklahoma’s drive to have an elite defense has taken considerable steps through recruiting and coaching on the defensive line. The unit could be the strength of the defense.

Linebackers

The scoop: Depth has also increased at the linebacker position with DaShaun White and Brian Asamoah leading the way with experience. David Ugwoegbu and Caleb Kelly also have plenty of game reps, which allows for depth.

The bottom line: While the veterans are familiar to many Oklahoma fans, keep close tabs on young stars like Shane Whitter and Danny Stutsman, who could contribute early in the season.

Secondary

The scoop: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Pat Fields and Woodi Washington were 2-3-4 in total tackles for the Sooners last year. All return and bring important leadership to the secondary.

The bottom line: This group will be under the microscope with newcomers like Key Lawrence, Justin Harrington, Billy Bowman and Latrell McCutchin looking to immediately contribute.

Special teams

The scoop: Gabe Brkic in two seasons has established himself as one of the nation’s top placekickers. He’s connected on 37 of 43 field goal attempts, including a 54-yard make in the Big 12 Championship game. Reeves Mundschau returns as the team’s punter.

The bottom line: While Brkic can be a weapon with his kicking ability, keep an eye on Billy Bowman to possibly make an impact in the return play.

Stars

Spencer Rattler: Could the Oklahoma quarterback by the fourth Heisman Trophy finalist in five years for the Sooners? Many oddsmakers believe so.

Nik Bonitto: The rush end has made plenty of big plays during his career. Last season, he had eight sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. Look for him to pester quarterbacks once again this season.

Marvin Mims: Mims earned freshman All-America honors last season after leading the Sooners with 37 receptions and 610 receiving yards. He tied the Big 12 freshman record with his scoring receptions.

Sleepers

Billy Bowman: The freshman defensive back could provide an impact at the nickel spot as well as on special teams as a returner.

Shane Whitter: The sophomore could make contributions at linebacker. His athletic ability could draw him early playing time.

Justin Harrington: An athletic defensive back, he’s playing cornerback, but many wonder if he could shift to safety if needed.

Lincoln Riley

No. 44: #10 OU 27, #6 Iowa State 21. Dec. 19, 2020 (Big 12 championship)

OU players cheer as head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Big 12 Championship trophy after their 27-21 win over against the Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File

Coaching staff

Lincoln Riley: Head coach/quarterbacks, fifth year, $8.05 million

Alex Grinch: Defensive coordinator/safeties, third year, $1.8 million

Bill Bedenbaugh: Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line, ninth year, $810,000

Cale Gundy: Co-offensive coordinator/inside receivers, 23rd year, $600,000

Dennis Simmons: Assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/outside receivers, seventh year, $600,000

Joe-Jon Finley: Assistant head coach for offense/tight ends and H-backs/first year, $510,000

Roy Manning: Cornerbacks, third year, $470,000

Calvin Thibodeaux: Defensive line, sixth year, $435,000

Brian Odom: Inside linebackers, third year, $435,000

Jamar Cain: Outside linebackers/defensive end, second year, $435,000

DeMarco Murray: Running backs, second year, $350,000

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

