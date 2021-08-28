Sooners breakdown: Depth chart, stars, sleepers and broadcast information

Broadcast information
Local radio affiliates
KMOD fm97.5 (Tulsa)
KAKC am1300 (Tulsa)
KYFM fm100.1 (Bartlesville)
KTFX fm101.7 (Muskogee)
Lincoln Riley TV show
Sundays, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley radio show
Tuesdays, 7 p.m., KTBZ am1430
Tickets
405-325-2424, soonersports.com
2021 schedule
At Tulane
Sept. 4, 11 a.m., ABC
Oklahoma opens the season in an opponent’s stadium for the first time since 2012 (UTEP).
Western Carolina
Sept. 11, 6 p.m., PPV
Expect plenty of players to see action in the game against the FCS opponent.
Nebraska
Sept. 18, 11 a.m., FOX23
It’s the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century”.
West Virginia
Sept. 25, TBA
West Virginia has not beaten the Sooners since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
At Kansas State
Oct. 2, TBA
The Sooners will be looking to avenge back-to-back losses against the Wildcats.
Texas (at Dallas)
Oct. 9, TBA
Lincoln Riley will call offensive plays against the third different UT head coach since 2015.
TCU
Oct. 16, TBA
OU will be looking for its eighth consecutive win over the Horned Frogs.
At Kansas
Oct. 23, TBA
The Sooners will face a Jayhawks team led by first-year coach Lance Leipold.
Texas Tech
Oct. 30, TBA
The Red Raiders, with new offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, will look to solve the Sooners’ defense.
At Baylor
Nov. 13, TBA
Oklahoma gets to head to Waco off a bye week following nine straight Saturdays of games.
Iowa State
Nov. 20, TBA
This game may not only shuffle the Big 12 standings, but also have College Football Playoff implications.
At Oklahoma State
Nov. 27, TBA
Bedlam fans may have to cherish games like this with OU’s impending move to the SEC.
2020 results (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)
Missouri State: W, 48-0
Kansas State: L, 38-35
at Iowa State: L, 37-30
Texas (at Dallas): W, 53-45, 4 OT
at TCU: W, 33-14
at Texas Tech: W, 62-28
Kansas: W, 62-9
Oklahoma State: W, 41-13
Baylor: W, 27-14
at West Virginia: cancelled
Big 12 Championship: vs. Iowa State: W, 27-21
Cotton Bowl: vs. Florida: W, 55-20.
Guerin Emig: Brennan Presley, Shamari Brooks, unbeaten Sooners highlight my predictions for college football's 2021 regular season
Depth chart
Likely starters listed first, returning starters in bold
OFFENSE
QB
Spencer Rattler
R-So., 6-1, 200
Caleb Williams
Fr., 6-1, 218
RB
Eric Gray
Jr., 5-9, 206
Kennedy Brooks
R-Jr., 5-11, 215
TE/H-B
Jeremiah Hall
R-Sr., 6-2, 248
Brayden Willis
Sr., 6-4, 235
WR
Marvin Mims
So., 5-11, 177
Mario Williams
Fr., 5-9, 186
WR
Jadon Haselwood
R-So., 6-3, 202
Mike Woods
Sr., 6-1, 198
WR
Theo Wease
R-Sr., 6-2, 200
Drake Stoops
R-Jr., 5-10, 190
LT
Anton Harrison
So., 6-5, 309
Wanya Morris
Jr., 6-5, 312
LG
Marquis Hayes
R-Sr., 6-5, 324
Chris Murray
Sr., 6-1, 301
C
Andrew Raym
So., 6-4, 315
Robert Congel
R-Sr., 6-4, 326
RG
Tyrese Robinson
R-Sr., 6-3, 324
Chris Murray
Sr., 6-1, 301
RT
Erik Swenson
R-Sr., 6-6, 328
Tyrese Robinson
R-Sr., 6-3, 324
DEFENSE
DE
Isaiah Thomas
R-Sr., 6-5, 266
Reggie Grimes
So., 6-4, 258
NG
Perrion Winfrey
Sr., 6-4, 292
Jordan Kelley
R-Jr., 6-3, 284
DT
Jalen Redmond
R-So., 6-2, 279
Josh Ellison
Jr., 6-2, 283
RUSH
Nik Bonitto
R-Jr., 6-3, 240
Marcus Stripling
Jr., 6-3, 242
MLB
DaShaun White
Sr., 6-0, 225
David Ugwoegbu
Jr., 6-4, 248
WLB
Brian Asamoah
R-Jr., 6-1, 228
Caleb Kelly
R-Sr., 6-3, 232
NB
Jeremiah Criddell
R-So., 5-11, 198
Billy Bowman
Fr., 5-10, 188
FS
Pat Fields
Sr., 6-0, 204
Key Lawrence
So., 6-1, 208
SS
Delarrin Turner-Yell
Sr., 5-11, 200
Bryson Washington
R-Fr., 6-2, 190
CB
Woodi Washington
R-So., 5-11, 191
Justin Harrington
R-J., 6-2, 212
CB
D.J. Graham
So., 6-0, 193
Jaden Davis
Jr., 5-10, 185
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
Gabe Brkic
R-Jr., 6-3, 201
Zach Schmit
R-Fr., 5-10, 183
Punter
Reeves Mundschau
R-Sr., 6-0, 184
Michael Turk
R-Sr., 6-0, 230
Deep snapper
Kasey Kelleher
R-Sr., 5-10, 235
Kickoff return
Billy Bowman
Fr., 5-10, 188
Mario Williams
Fr., 5-9, 186
Punt returns
Marvin Mims
So., 5-11, 177
Mario Williams
Fr., 5-9, 186
Position analysis
Quarterbacks
The scoop: For the first time in five seasons, the Sooners will have a returning starter at quarterback. Spencer Rattler, who took over for Jalen Hurts last season, is expected to be a Heisman Trophy contender this season.
The bottom line: Rattler is the only quarterback with meaningful snaps in Lincoln Riley’s system. Highly touted recruit Caleb Williams will be watched closely, while Tanner Schafer enters his fifth season at OU.
Running backs
The scoop: Kennedy Brooks returns after opting out last year due to COVID while Tennessee transfer Eric Gray joined the team. Following the late absences of Marcus Major (academics) and Tre Bradford (transfer), staying healthy will be huge in 2021.
The bottom line: Lincoln Riley has mentioned having two starters at running back with Brooks and Gray. Look for Gray to be a big threat in the offense, especially with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
Receivers
The scoop: Marvin Mims returns after a dynamic freshman season and expected to be the go-to receiver. Jadon Haselwood is healthy and Theo Wease hopes to build off a late-season surge. Keep an eye on Austin Stogner’s return.
The bottom line: Arkansas transfer Mike Woods (32 catches, 619 yards in 2020) is expected to be an impact player. Can freshmen Mario Williams, Cody Jackson or Jalil Farooq have a Mims-like year?
Offensive line
The scoop: Bill Bedenbaugh has been excited about his offensive line through fall camp, saying he can see signs of the 2018 team that won the Joe Moore award, given annually to the best collegiate football offensive line unit. He said he feels comfortable with playing seven or eight players.
The bottom line: Filling former center Creed Humphrey’s shoes weren’t be easy, but Broken Arrow High School graduate Andrew Raym could be the anchor this season.
Defensive line
The scoop: The interior offensive line will be led by Perrion Winfrey, with Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto expected to also be impact players. The depth of the line will be a huge asset this season.
The bottom line: Oklahoma’s drive to have an elite defense has taken considerable steps through recruiting and coaching on the defensive line. The unit could be the strength of the defense.
Linebackers
The scoop: Depth has also increased at the linebacker position with DaShaun White and Brian Asamoah leading the way with experience. David Ugwoegbu and Caleb Kelly also have plenty of game reps, which allows for depth.
The bottom line: While the veterans are familiar to many Oklahoma fans, keep close tabs on young stars like Shane Whitter and Danny Stutsman, who could contribute early in the season.
Secondary
The scoop: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Pat Fields and Woodi Washington were 2-3-4 in total tackles for the Sooners last year. All return and bring important leadership to the secondary.
The bottom line: This group will be under the microscope with newcomers like Key Lawrence, Justin Harrington, Billy Bowman and Latrell McCutchin looking to immediately contribute.
Special teams
The scoop: Gabe Brkic in two seasons has established himself as one of the nation’s top placekickers. He’s connected on 37 of 43 field goal attempts, including a 54-yard make in the Big 12 Championship game. Reeves Mundschau returns as the team’s punter.
The bottom line: While Brkic can be a weapon with his kicking ability, keep an eye on Billy Bowman to possibly make an impact in the return play.
Stars
Spencer Rattler: Could the Oklahoma quarterback by the fourth Heisman Trophy finalist in five years for the Sooners? Many oddsmakers believe so.
Nik Bonitto: The rush end has made plenty of big plays during his career. Last season, he had eight sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. Look for him to pester quarterbacks once again this season.
Marvin Mims: Mims earned freshman All-America honors last season after leading the Sooners with 37 receptions and 610 receiving yards. He tied the Big 12 freshman record with his scoring receptions.
Sleepers
Billy Bowman: The freshman defensive back could provide an impact at the nickel spot as well as on special teams as a returner.
Shane Whitter: The sophomore could make contributions at linebacker. His athletic ability could draw him early playing time.
Justin Harrington: An athletic defensive back, he’s playing cornerback, but many wonder if he could shift to safety if needed.
Coaching staff
Lincoln Riley: Head coach/quarterbacks, fifth year, $8.05 million
Alex Grinch: Defensive coordinator/safeties, third year, $1.8 million
Bill Bedenbaugh: Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line, ninth year, $810,000
Cale Gundy: Co-offensive coordinator/inside receivers, 23rd year, $600,000
Dennis Simmons: Assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/outside receivers, seventh year, $600,000
Joe-Jon Finley: Assistant head coach for offense/tight ends and H-backs/first year, $510,000
Roy Manning: Cornerbacks, third year, $470,000
Calvin Thibodeaux: Defensive line, sixth year, $435,000
Brian Odom: Inside linebackers, third year, $435,000
Jamar Cain: Outside linebackers/defensive end, second year, $435,000
DeMarco Murray: Running backs, second year, $350,000