Sooners breakdown: Depth chart, stars, sleepers and broadcast information

The bottom line: Oklahoma’s drive to have an elite defense has taken considerable steps through recruiting and coaching on the defensive line. The unit could be the strength of the defense.

Linebackers

The scoop: Depth has also increased at the linebacker position with DaShaun White and Brian Asamoah leading the way with experience. David Ugwoegbu and Caleb Kelly also have plenty of game reps, which allows for depth.

The bottom line: While the veterans are familiar to many Oklahoma fans, keep close tabs on young stars like Shane Whitter and Danny Stutsman, who could contribute early in the season.

Secondary

The scoop: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Pat Fields and Woodi Washington were 2-3-4 in total tackles for the Sooners last year. All return and bring important leadership to the secondary.

The bottom line: This group will be under the microscope with newcomers like Key Lawrence, Justin Harrington, Billy Bowman and Latrell McCutchin looking to immediately contribute.

Special teams