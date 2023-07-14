Oklahoma’s softball roster appears to have gained another pitcher.

Karlie Keeney, a fifth-year senior from Liberty, announced her transfer destination on her Instagram account.

“Thank you to Coach (Patty) Gasso and the entire staff for this opportunity! Can’t wait to get to work,” Keeney wrote in her post.

The right-hander was 27-12 with a 2.03 ERA for the Flames last season while throwing 27 complete games and 261.2 innings.

Her most impressive performance may have been throwing seven shutout innings against OU last season before OU scored an unearned run in the eighth inning to finish with a 1-0 victory.

Keeney also helped eliminate UCLA from the NCAA Tournament this season, allowing six hits in a win in a regional contest.

She is the second pitcher to join the Sooners via the transfer portal. Wisconsin’s Paytn Monticelli announced her decision to move to OU this summer.

The incoming pitchers will help offset the loss of star pitcher Jordy Bahl, who will play at Nebraska next year.

